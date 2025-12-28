 Thane: 50-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Ambernath Home; Police Suspect Murder
Thane: 50-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Ambernath Home; Police Suspect Murder

Thane: 50-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Ambernath Home; Police Suspect Murder

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
50-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman was allegedly murdered at her residence in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday evening. The incident was reported in the Loknagari area of Ambernath.

According to the PTI report, the woman was found dead inside her residence, and the preliminary report stated that she was strangled by some unidentified persons. The identity of the attackers and the motive behind the murder are still unknown.

Case Registered

Based on the initial findings, a case of murder has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Ambernath's Shivaji Nagar police station. A detailed investigation has been launched, and efforts are underway to identify the accused and determine the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman residing in Virar was murdered following a domestic dispute. On Saturday morning, her husband and sister-in-law allegedly assaulted her and attacked her with a sharp weapon. The police have arrested both the accused.

The deceased, Kalpana Soni (35), lived with her husband in Sangam Society, MB Estate, Virar West. She had married Mahesh Soni in 2015. Since the marriage, her in-laws had been allegedly harassing her physically and mentally, leading to frequent quarrels.

Prior to that, on December 24, a deadly attack was carried out on real estate businessman Hemant Dalal, 64, over a dispute related to the ownership of a shop located in the Nira-Villa building, opposite the Khar railway station (west). However, timely intervention and courage shown by Constable Anil Jadhav of the Khar Police Station saved Dalal’s life.

