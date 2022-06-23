e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Fish market in sector 20 in Kharghar to be shifted to sector 14

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Fish market in sector 20 in Kharghar to be shifted to sector 14 | FPJ photo

The fish market at sector 20 in Kharghar will shift to sector 14 of the same node as the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a plot reserved for the fish market.

Leader of the House, Paresh Thakur inspected the plot on Wednesday and interacted with local citizens.

For the past many years, residents have been complaining about shifting the fish market as it was difficult to live in with unbearable smell.

The local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kharghar brought the matter to the notice of CIDCO and demanded the market be shifted. However, the issue could not be solved. Now, with continuous follow up with the civic body, the market will not shift.

“The municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, and leader of House Paresh Thakur, have taken note of the inconvenience caused to the citizens and have decided to relocate them to the reserved plot at Fish Market Sector 14,” said Brijesh Patel, Kharghar City President of BJP.

article-image

