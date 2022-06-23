Eknath Shinde drops bombshell statement against CM Uddhav on behalf of other rebel MLAs; check full letter here

File

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has tweeted a 3-page letter with a number of complaints against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The letter written by rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, states that state minister Eknath Shinde took the step of going against the party leadership as Sena MLAs, who faced "humilitation" for the last two-and-a-half years, persuaded him to do so.

Four main points from the letter are as follows:

We felt insulted.

Only Aaditya Thackeray went to Ayodhya. Shinde was called and the MLAs, who checked in to the airport, were asked to return.

None of the Shiv Sena MLAs got funds and never met CM for 2 years. However, leaders from Congress and NCP met him and even got funding.

Shinde was the only one to hear our thoughts and opinions.

Read the full letter here:

On June 22, 2022

Mr. Uddhavji Thackeray.

Chief Minister, Maharashtra.

Our Vitthal Hindu Heart Emperor is writing this letter saluting Shiv Sena chief Mr. Balasaheb Thackeray

The reason behind the letter is as follows

Yesterday, the doors of Varsha Bungalow were literally opened to the public. Glad to see the crowd at the bungalow. These doors were closed for us as Shiv Sena MLAs for the last two and a half years. To enter the bungalow as an MLA, we had to make up our minds about the unscrupulous people in the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha. This is what the so called (Chanakya clerk) Badwe was doing to defeat us in the Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad elections. Only Maharashtra has seen the result. As the Chief Minister of Shiv Sena, as a self-proclaimed MLA, we never got direct access to Varsha Bungalow. The Chief Minister meets everyone on the sixth floor of the Ministry, but for us, the question of the sixth floor has not come up because you have never been to the Ministry.

After many requests to meet CM Saheb for constituency work, for other issues, for personal difficulties, a message would come from Badwa calling you to Varsha Bungalow but it would be kept standing at the gate of the bungalow for hours. If I called Badwa many times, Badwa would not receive the call. Eventually we got bored and left.

Our question is why our self-proclaimed MLAs, who are elected from three to four lakh voters, are treated in such an insulting manner.

All these expectations were borne by all of us MLAs. Our grief was never bothered to be heard by the bandits around us, in fact it was not even conveyed to us. But at the same time, the door of Reverend Eknathji Shinde Saheb was open for us. And the bad situation in the constituency, the funds in the constituency, the bureaucracy, the insults from the Congress-NCP. Therefore, at the urging of all the MLAs for the right to justice of all our MLAs, we made the Hon'ble Eknathji Shinde Saheb take this decision.

Are Hindutva, Ayodhya Ram Mandir issues of Shiv Sena? So now that Aditya Thackeray has gone to Ayodhya, why did you stop us from going to Ayodhya? You yourself called and told many MLAs not to go to Ayodhya. I and many of my colleagues who had left for Ayodhya from Mumbai airport had their luggage checked in. Just as we were about to board the plane, you called Shinde Saheb and told him not to let the MLAs go to Ayodhya and bring back whatever you have. Shinde Saheb immediately told us that CM Saheb had called and told the MLAs not to go to Ayodhya. We returned the checked luggage at Mumbai airport and reached our home. Shiv Sena did not split a single vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. Why aren't we allowed to visit Ramallah?

Sir, when we were not getting admission in the year, our real opposition Congress Nationalists were visiting you regularly, doing constituency work. The letter of funds was dancing. Worshiping and inaugurating, photos taken with you were going viral on social media. At that time, people in our constituency used to ask whether the Chief Minister is ours or not, then how do our opponents get funds?

How do they work? If you hadn't met us, we would have been overwhelmed by the thought of what to answer the voters.

In all these difficult times, Eknath Shinde Saheb of Shiv Sena, Hon'ble Balasaheb and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb helped us a lot. We are with Mr. Shinde in the belief that the doors of his house are open to us in every difficult situation, are still there today and will remain tomorrow,

Everything you said yesterday, everything that happened was very emotional. But it did not answer our basic questions. So I had to write this emotional letter to convey our feelings to you.