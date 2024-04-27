Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Seizes Contrabands Worth ₹1.84 Crore From 11 Nigerians Nationals |

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Unit along with local police has jointly raided a building and nabbed 11 Nigerian nationals and seized contrabands worth Rs 1.84 crore. The raid was conducted in Krush Apartmnet at sector 26 A of Kopri village in Vashi. The group of Nigerian nationals were residing at second and third floor of the building.

The seized contrabands include cocaine, methaqualone, and Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) tablets worth Rs 1.84 lakh. Among the total seizure, concaine alone was 1,679 grams and its International market rate is expected to be more than Rs 16 crore. Apart from contraband, Rs 81,000 cash was also seized from the accused along with 17 mobile phones.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) received information that African nationals living in seven rooms on the second and third floors of Kush Apartment, at Sector-26A, Vashi, possessed contrabands which they intended to sell in Navi Mumbai Accordingly, under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhanaji Kshirsagar, Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade from AHTU and APMC police stations together conducted the raid which included 45 police personnels.

Around 1.30 pm on Friday, the police officials simultaneously raided the seven apartments in Krush apartment. The Nigerians found tried to resist the search and arrest, but the huge force of police that was there, grabbed the Nigerians. In the raid, cocaine worth Rs 1.69 lakh weighing 1,679 grams, 97 grams of methaqualone worth Rs 9.70lakh and 46 grams of MDMA worth Rs 6. 44 lakh were found in their possession with a total value of Rs 1.84 crore.

The African nationals arrested in the operation have been identified as Donatous Chidokwe (40), Ofozor Basile (36), Edwin Obirah Udairke (32), Frak Nzekwesi (31), Vinson Llabadi Ukwaigwe (45), James Cooper (41), Oku O Leaoun (34), George Blason (50), Charles Teme Ozorann Wapoka (37), A Guson Koukou Allen (32) and Ndwe Okechukwan Donatus (39). “We are investigating the further to find who were their purchasers and the source of all the drugs,” PI GHorpade said.