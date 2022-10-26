e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Fire that broke out in rice godown of FCI brought under control

The Fire department of Navi Mumbai had received a call on 7 am on Wednesday, October 26 and rushed to douse it; the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
Fire fighters ousing fire at the rice godown | ANI
Navi Mumbai: At least five fire tenders have successfully brought the fire under control which broke out at a rice godown of Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli.

The Chief Fire Officer in Kalamboli informed that the call for the incident was recieved in the early hours of Wednesday.

"We got a call about the fire at around 7.04 am. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been brought under control," Chief Fire Officer in Kalamboli Saurabh Patil said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Thane Municipal Corporation officials in Maharastra informed on Tuesday that as many as 11 fire accidents were reported here amid the countrywide Diwali celebration.

"The Thane Fire Brigade received a total of 16 calls yesterday, out of which 11 were about the fire due to crackers," the officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday.

The officials also informed that no casualties or injuries were reported in any of these incidents.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a godown in Mumbai's Sakinaka area where eight fire tenders reached to douse off a level-2 fire.

In the Vasai area of the Palghar district, a fire also broke out in a footwear godown and no casualties were reported here.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in a house in Goregaon East in Mumbai building. A team of the fire brigade was deployed on the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty was reported.

