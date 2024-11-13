 Navi Mumbai: Fire Erupts Near New Horizon School Building In Airoli After Transformer Explodes, All Students Evacuated Safely; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Fire Erupts Near New Horizon School Building In Airoli After Transformer Explodes, All Students Evacuated Safely; VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: Fire Erupts Near New Horizon School Building In Airoli After Transformer Explodes, All Students Evacuated Safely; VIDEO

All students in the New Horizon Public School located in Airoli, Navi Mumbai have been evacuated and the school has been closed for the second session. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the mishap.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Students gathered outside Nw Horizon Public School, Airoli, Navi Mumbai | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A fire incident was reported near New Horizon Public School in Navi Mumbai's Airoli after a transformer exploded. The incident created a panic situation considering all the students were present in the school. As per preliminary information, two explosions were heard. Soon, all the students were evacuated and the school has been shut for afternoon session.

As per the information available at the time of filing this copy, a bird got stuck on the wire after which the transformer on the road outside the school building exploded, resulting into a fire. Fortunately, no injuries are reported in the mishap and situation is under control.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Crowdfunding Raises Over ₹21 Lakh In 48 Hours For 4-Year-Old Girl's Treatment After...
article-image

The video of the incident surfaced on the internet shows students in uniform gathered outside the school premises next to school buses. Some are seen running in panic. The school has been closed for the day and further investigations are underway.

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 46.25 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 1 PM In First Phase Of Polling
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 46.25 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 1 PM In First Phase Of Polling
Bayer CropScience Shares Drop 2.7% On NSE, Decline 8.13% Over Last 5 Days
Bayer CropScience Shares Drop 2.7% On NSE, Decline 8.13% Over Last 5 Days
Thane Hit-And-Run: Truck Rams Two-Wheeler At Ovale Naka, 1 Killed On Spot
Thane Hit-And-Run: Truck Rams Two-Wheeler At Ovale Naka, 1 Killed On Spot
Bihar Bypolls 2024: 34.77 Pc Voter Turnout Registered Till 1 PM Across 4 Assembly Seats
Bihar Bypolls 2024: 34.77 Pc Voter Turnout Registered Till 1 PM Across 4 Assembly Seats
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Hit-And-Run: Truck Rams Two-Wheeler At Ovale Naka, 1 Killed On Spot

Thane Hit-And-Run: Truck Rams Two-Wheeler At Ovale Naka, 1 Killed On Spot

'Stand On Your Own Legs', Says Supreme Court To Ajit Pawar Over Use Of Sharad Pawar's Images In...

'Stand On Your Own Legs', Says Supreme Court To Ajit Pawar Over Use Of Sharad Pawar's Images In...

Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Eknath Shinde Storming Into Congress Office Over Being Called 'Gaddar';...

Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Eknath Shinde Storming Into Congress Office Over Being Called 'Gaddar';...

Navi Mumbai: Fire Erupts Near New Horizon School Building In Airoli After Transformer Explodes, All...

Navi Mumbai: Fire Erupts Near New Horizon School Building In Airoli After Transformer Explodes, All...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Milind Deora Challenges Aaditya Thackeray For Open Debate On 'Future Of...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Milind Deora Challenges Aaditya Thackeray For Open Debate On 'Future Of...