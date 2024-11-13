Navi Mumbai: Fire Erupts Near New Horizon School Building In Airoli After Transformer Explodes, All Students Evacuated Safely; VIDEO

Students gathered outside Nw Horizon Public School, Airoli, Navi Mumbai | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A fire incident was reported near New Horizon Public School in Navi Mumbai's Airoli after a transformer exploded. The incident created a panic situation considering all the students were present in the school. As per preliminary information, two explosions were heard. Soon, all the students were evacuated and the school has been shut for afternoon session.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out Near New Horizon School in Airoli After Transformer Explodes; Situation Said To Be Under Control#NaviMumbaiNews #Airoli pic.twitter.com/0MsHYD5kZy — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 13, 2024

As per the information available at the time of filing this copy, a bird got stuck on the wire after which the transformer on the road outside the school building exploded, resulting into a fire. Fortunately, no injuries are reported in the mishap and situation is under control.

The video of the incident surfaced on the internet shows students in uniform gathered outside the school premises next to school buses. Some are seen running in panic. The school has been closed for the day and further investigations are underway.