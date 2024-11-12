Navi Mumbai: Crowdfunding Raises Over ₹21 Lakh In 48 Hours For 4-Year-Old Girl's Treatment After Tragic Palm Beach Road Accident

Good Samaritans raise over Rs 21 lakh for four-year-old Ananya Pednekar's treatment after a tragic accident on Palm Beach Road | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The good Samaritans have collectively come forward to help the four-year-old Ananya Pednekar, who survived the terrible accident on Palm Beach road and helped collect Rs 20 lakh within 48 hours of the crowd funding link going live.

Ananya along with her father Manish (40) and mother Sneha (34) had gone out to celebrate Sneha’s birthday and were going home from Belapur to Airoli via Palm Beach road when a drunk SUV driver driving Thar, collided with Kwid card of Pednekar family at Sarsole junction on Palm Beach road. In the accident, Manish died on the spot while Sneha and Ananya both received injuries.

Sneha was undergoing treatment at DY Patil hospital while Ananya at Apollo hospital. While Sneha has been discharged now, Ananya is still critical and is in PICU of Apollo hospital.

According to the officials, MRI reports of the four year old, suggest that she has suffered internal damage to the brain. Her entire face including the jawbone is fractured and she will require plastic surgery. The lungs too have faced damages. The Kidney functioning of the child is disturbing with the creatinine levels being high.

“She has faced multiple fractures including collar bone and wrist bone fracture. She is still unconscious. She had undergone multiple surgeries and is expected to go more. We all are hoping and praying that she stands on her feet soon,” a police officer from Nerul police station said.

The family was struggling to pay the medical fees which are expected to go to Rs 20 lakh for all the treatment and surgeries the child required. Apollo hospital helped the family source the funding via impactguru and have managed to get help of Rs 20 lakh within two days. Even as the crowd funding link went live, before 24 hours, they received Rs 10 lakh funding.

The link has been seen shared across the social media platforms and whatsapp groups by random people who have no relation with Pednekar family. Many groups are buzzing with wanting to know how the child has been doing. The appeal on the impactguru site was made by Samata Goad, aunt of Ananya.

The appeal said- Ananya, my precious little niece, was taken to Apollo Hospital in Belapur, Navi Mumbai. She underwent one major surgery on her jaw (mandible), and the doctors have told us that she requires several more surgeries and at least a month in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) to recover. The trauma to their family is beyond comprehension. Ananya, at such a young age, is enduring pain and uncertainty that no child should ever have to face. Sneha is battling for her life, with her heart shattered not only by the physical injuries but also by the loss of her husband, who meant everything to her. The family is in shock and grief, struggling to cope with the loss and the mounting medical expenses. So far, the family has managed to pay around ₹2,00,000 towards the medical costs, but the total estimated expenses for Ananya's and Sneha’s treatment are around ₹20,00,000—an amount far beyond their capacity to bear. This is where we need your help.

Till now, 607 donors have donated for the child and raised above the target they had with a total amount of Rs 21,74,709 raised till now. The highest amount donated by one ‘Manish O’ is Rs 3 lakh while there are donors who have also donated amount in three digit number. The charges of fund raising is completely borne by the hospital and all the money being donated, would be used for the treatment of the child, the link mentions.