 Navi Mumbai: Drunk Driver In Palm Beach Road Accident Was Returning From Late-Night Party, Reveals Police Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Drunk Driver In Palm Beach Road Accident Was Returning From Late-Night Party, Reveals Police Investigation

Navi Mumbai: Drunk Driver In Palm Beach Road Accident Was Returning From Late-Night Party, Reveals Police Investigation

The police had registered the case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder along with negligent and rash driving under BNS and also section for drunk driving under Motor Vehicle Act.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 02:03 AM IST
article-image
The victims in the left, the crashed SUV on right | File

In further investigations of the drink and drive case of Palm Beach road that killed one and seriously injured two, police have found that the accused was attending a private party in Panvel and returning when the accident happened. A BBA graduate, Omkar Pawar (26), who helps his father in vegetable business at Byculla market, had attended a party in a Panvel based restaurant. “He revealed that he had reached back by around 12.30 am and was at Darave to drop a friend and was at his place and after that he was going back home by around 3.30 am when the accident happened,” senior police inspector Brahmananda Naikwadi from Nerul police station said.

In the accident, Manish Shivaji Penekar (40), an Airoli resident, died while his wife Sneha (34) and four year old daughter Ananya received severe injuries. While Sneha is said to be out of danger, Ananya is still critical with a need for multiple surgeries at Apollo Hospital. The police found that the family was returning after celebrating Sneha’s birthday but where were they celebrating is still not clear.

Brother of the deceased, Rajesh registered a case with Nerul police after he got a call from Sneha’s sister informing about the accident. A resident of Vikhroli, he rushed to Navi Mumbai on the wee hours of Thursday after learning about the accident only to find that he had lost his brother.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Drunk Driver Crashes SUV On Palm Beach Road, Killing 40-Year-Old Man & Injuring His...
article-image

The accident happened at Sarsole junction at around 3.30 am on Thursday while Pednekar family was going to Airoli, to their residence. The Thar SUV driven by More rammed onto the Kwid being driven by PEdnekar damaging the car extensively and killing Manish on the spot. The accused More was saved due to the airbags and he fled from the spot immediately instead of helping the victim family. The police then traced the accused and arrested him later in the day.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid Schizophrenia
Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid Schizophrenia
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To Ensure Public Safety
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To Ensure Public Safety
Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters Amid Leadership Speculation
Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters Amid Leadership Speculation
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance Tensions
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance Tensions

The police had registered the case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder along with negligent and rash driving under BNS and also section for drunk driving under Motor Vehicle Act. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid...

Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid...

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To...

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance...

Maharashtra: 'Will Continue In Politics To Guide Youngsters', Says Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra: 'Will Continue In Politics To Guide Youngsters', Says Sharad Pawar