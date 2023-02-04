Navi Mumbai: Female shop owner robbed of jewellery worth ₹1.12 lakh by man posing as customer; case registered

Representative Image | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC police registered a case of robbery against an unidentified person after a woman was robbed last month at her shop. The woman runs a tailoring shop in Digha and the accused posed as a customer.

As per the complainant, she was robbed of jewellery worth Rs 1.12 lakh.

Accused distracted victim by engaging in conversation

According to police, a person came to the shop on the pretext of buying clothes and diverted her attention by engaging in conversations.

After some time, he tactfully robbed a gold mangal sutra and a ring worth Rs 72,000.

When the accused left the premises, the woman realised that her jewellery was robbed. She then approached the Rabale MIDC police station and lodged a complaint.

