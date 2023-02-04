e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSangli court rejects Raj Thackeray's discharge plea in 2008 case

Sangli court rejects Raj Thackeray's discharge plea in 2008 case

MNS had staged a state-wide agitation demanding preference for Marathi youth in railway jobs and Thackeray had been arrested over the issue.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
MNS chief Raj Thackeray | ANI
Follow us on

A local court in western Maharashtra's Sangli district on Friday rejected Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's plea seeking discharge in a 2008 case related to a protest organized by his party's workers.

MNS workers stage protest

MNS workers had staged protest in Shirala in the district against Thackeray's arrest in Mumbai, and a case under IPC sections related to unlawful assembly and breach of peace was registered.

The FIR also named Thackeray besides nine others.

Assistant public prosecutor Ranjit Patil opposed the discharge plea and stated that it can not be decided till all the witnesses depose.

The court upheld his argument, Patil said in a statement here.

MNS had staged a state-wide agitation demanding preference for Marathi youth in railway jobs and Thackeray had been arrested over the issue.

Read Also
Palghar: Married woman kidnapped, sold by social media friend; rescued
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sangli court rejects Raj Thackeray's discharge plea in 2008 case

Sangli court rejects Raj Thackeray's discharge plea in 2008 case

Palghar: Married woman kidnapped, sold by social media friend; rescued

Palghar: Married woman kidnapped, sold by social media friend; rescued

FPJ EXCLUSIVE| Govind Pansare Murder: Supreme Court upholds order on probe transfer to ATS

FPJ EXCLUSIVE| Govind Pansare Murder: Supreme Court upholds order on probe transfer to ATS

Mumbai: Hot & humid conditions return as transition to summer begins; AQI remains 'very poor'

Mumbai: Hot & humid conditions return as transition to summer begins; AQI remains 'very poor'

Mira Bhayandar: Illegal constructions in MBMC limits, politicians protest

Mira Bhayandar: Illegal constructions in MBMC limits, politicians protest