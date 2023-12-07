 Navi Mumbai: Female College Student Hospitalised After Being Attacked By Beggar With Glass Bottle In Nerul; Accused Held
Navi Mumbai: Female College Student Hospitalised After Being Attacked By Beggar With Glass Bottle In Nerul; Accused Held

The woman, who is from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, had come to a college at Nerul along with a friend

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Police have arrested a beggar for allegedly hitting a female college student on her head with a glass bottle and stabbing her with its broken piece without any provocation at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, in which she was injured, an official said on Thursday. 

The incident occurred on December 4, following which the accused, 26-year-old Imam Hassan Shamshuddin, was arrested. The victim, who is 21 years old, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The woman, who is from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, had come to a college at Nerul along with a friend. While she was standing at a bus stop in the area around 1.30 pm, the beggar came to the spot and attacked her with an empty glass bottle without any provocation, senior inspector Tanaji Bhagat of Nerul police station said. 

Accused stabbed woman with broken glass pieces

The accused hit the woman on her head with the bottle and later stabbed her in the abdomen with its broken piece, in which she was seriously injured. He then fled from the scene, the official said. 

People standing nearby took the victim to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment, he added.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and a probe was launched. The police examined the CCTV footage and collected information from its sources, which led to the arrest of the accused, he said. 

The motive behind the attack is being probed, the official said.

