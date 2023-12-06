FPJ Exclusive: Navi Mumbai Police Taking Slew Of Measures To Keep City 'Crime-Free', Explains CP Milind Bharambe

Umesh

With the aim of making Navi Mumbai a safe abode, the local police have taken up a slew of measures, keeping in mind the overall safety of the residents and making the system more efficient. The issues affecting the common man have been clearly thought of, and more emphasis has been placed on creating awareness among people so that the existing rules and regulations are followed by each and every individual.

“We believe in working for the people and with the people, thereby creating a sense of responsibility among them and improving policing. This will not only instill a sense of confidence among people but also increase our internal efficiency,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said while speaking to Free Press Journal.

Increasing safety of women

As part of the measures, the Navi Mumbai police have created different verticals for the betterment of the people. “Keeping in mind the safety of women, we have taken up some initiatives such as increasing Nirbhaya patrolling and creating more help desks at the police stations so that calls related to crime against women are attended to more efficiently,” Bharambe said.

Rising cases of cybercrime

Stating that cases related to cybercrime are increasing with the evolution of newer technologies, the police commissioner said that efforts are being taken at a war footing to make people aware of various ways they can be cheated through online frauds and informing them about the ways to tackle such crimes so that they don’t fall prey to such offenses.

Tackling the drug menace & local criminals

Besides cybercrime, there are increasing instances of people becoming targets of those dealing in narcotics. “We have taken strict action against drug peddlers, particularly those hailing from African nations, and I am proud to say that we have succeeded in reducing the cases to a great extent. We are committed to weeding out this evil from society,” Bharambe said.

He also laid emphasis on focusing on local criminals who have been selling tobacco/e-cigarettes and other substances that fall under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), so that the residents, particularly youths, stay away from consuming these substances, which are injurious to health.

“We have initiated these measures with the sole aim of keeping the city clean from such crimes and improving the quality of life for the residents. We are getting a positive response from the citizens, people’s representatives, and others who are voluntarily coming forward to support this initiative of Navi Mumbai police,” Bharambe concluded.