Navi Mumbai: Three Held For Allegedly Duping Businessman Of Over ₹32 Lakh

Representational Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Cyber Crime cell of Navi Mumbai Police has arrested three persons for allegedly duping a businessman of ₹32.63 lakh. The accused contacted the businessman through Telegram app and duped him through fraudulent methods.

The accused have been identified as Ranveersingh Narpatsingh Kanawat, 28; Amarjit Prakash Yadav, 21 and Jitendra Puranchand Madaiyya, 21, all hailing from Alwar district, Rajasthan. All the accused have been remanded to police custody till December 4, 2023.

Modus operandi of the accused

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, DCP (Crime) Amit Kale said the trio set up a bogus company called Junior Edutech and leased out shops at different places by obtaining shops and establishment license. They also opened current accounts in different banks and used the same for cyber fraud.

On getting information, the cyber cell registered a case under sections 420, 34 of IPC along with section 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Information Technology (Amendments) Act, 2008. The police laid a trap at Century Mall, Nerul where the accused leased a shop and ran a call center. The police also seized 12 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, 12 debit cards, 8 cheque books, 14 stamps in the name of different companies, 4 shop and establishment license certificates and 3 Udyam certificates etc.

Serial offenders

According to police, the accused are serial offenders and cases have been registered against them with Nashik Cyber Police Station, Dombivali Police Station, Hudkeshwar Police Station, Nagpur and Balabavhar Police Station, Haryana. The police have also freezed an amount of ₹84.95 lakh which the accused deposited in different banks.

The Navi Mumbai Police have appealed to the people to be aware of such fraud messages received on Telegram, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media accounts. It has also asked the people to verify the message from the concerned authorities.