 Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Duping 11 Car Owners Of ₹62 Lakh
Acting on the car owners' complaints, the Rabale MIDC police on Thursday registered a cheating case against the accused Satyaprakash Varma, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Duping 11 Car Owners Of ₹62 Lakh | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against the owner of a company for allegedly duping 11 car owners of nearly Rs 62 lakh after taking their vehicles with the promise of "attractive" monthly rent, an official said on Friday.

Accused Satyaprakash Varma, who claimed to run a financial services company, allegedly cheated the car owners between April and August this year, the official said.

Cheating Case Registered Against Accused

Varma allegedly not only failed to pay the cumulative rent of Rs 10.97 lakh, but also did not give back the cars worth Rs 51 lakh to the respective owners, the official said.

Acting on the car owners' complaints, the Rabale MIDC police on Thursday registered a cheating case against Varma, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

