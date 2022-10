Navi Mumbai: Ekvira Mauli Mahila Mandal gifts Diwali snack items to self-help groups |

Chirle: Ekvira Mauli Mahila Mandal gifted ingredients for Diwali faral (snacks) to 15 women self-help groups of Chirle village. Varsha Premkumar Gharat, president of the mandal gifted these items at her own expense. Villagers expressed happiness after receiving a Diwali gift.

Ekvira Mauli Mahila Mandal has been established in Chirle village under the leadership of Varsha Gharat. On the occasion of Diwali, she gifted rava (semolina), white flour, sugar, dakda (pulses), poha (flattened rice), khobra (coconut) and other items to village women's self-help groups.

The beneficiaries' self-help groups are Jai Bhawani Women's Savings Group, Sri Khandoba Prasanna Group, Durgamata Savings Group, Jai Malhar Savings Group, Navshakti Savings Group, Sanjeevani Savings Group, Siddhivinayak Women's Mandal, Mangala Gauri Women's Savings Group, Varad Vinayak Women's 300 women from active women's self-help groups such as Mandal, Hirakani Safat Group, Mangala Gauri Safat Group, Radhakrishna Safat Group, Vaibhavalakshmi Safat Group, and Samarth Kripa Safat Group.