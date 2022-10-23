Navi Mumbai: Women entrepreneurs receives overwhelming response at Diwali Mela in Vashi

Diwali Mela 2022 in Vashi |

Navi Mumbai: Women entrepreneurs received an overwhelming response at the Diwali Mela held last week where women sold homemade items. They sold all of the products they brought at the annual fair held at Rotary Club Hall, Sector 6, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi said that a total of 35 stalls were set up and products from all stalls were sold out.

“It was a wonderful experience for participants,” said Gaikwad. The mela was organised by Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad Foundation in association with Rotary Club.

“Every year, we organise this mela to work towards women’s empowerment. Women entrepreneurs and skilled women will get a platform to come together and sell the products they make. All expenses for the stall and venue will be borne by the Divya Gaikwad Foundation,” the former corporator added.

“The purpose of Diwali Mela is to help women entrepreneurs increase their client base and also business networking. These are women with great skills, and who make diyas and kandils (lanterns) and food items like faral. Last year, we had a very good response with most stalls selling out on the second day,” she added.

Gaikwad further elaborated saying, “Our Foundation aims to help senior citizens, women, and the disabled and marginalized people in society. There will be many stalls selling various items, from homemade diyas to Maharashtrian faral, South Indian faral and snacks, other homemade items, agarbattis (incense sticks), soaps, bangles, earrings, necklaces, and other accessories. We also have a stall where disabled children are selling the items they have made. There will also be a stall offering tarot card readings.”

