Vashi: Diwali Mela to make your festive shopping better; check the dates here

Instead of using Chinese lighting and decorative items, former Vashi corporator Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad with the support of the Rotary Club is holding a two-day Diwali Meal for women. During two days, women can display and sell homemade items and they will be provided with stalls free of cost.

Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad Foundation is working towards women's empowerment and the initiative will provide a platform for women who can excel as an entrepreneur.

Since Diwali is around the corner and families are busy cleaning their homes. Soon, they will start the Diwali shopping to celebrate the festival of lights. Accordingly, the Diwali Mela will be held on October 20 and 21 at the Rotary Club Hall, Sector 6, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The former corporator from Vashi Gaikwad said, “Every year, we organise this mela to work towards women’s empowerment. Women entrepreneurs and skilled women will get a platform to come together and sell the products they make. All expenses for the stall and venue will be borne by the Divya Gaikwad Foundation.”

She added, “The purpose of Diwali Mela is to help women entrepreneurs increase their client base and also business networking. These are women with great skills, and who make diyas and kandils and food items like faral. Last year, we had a very good response with most stalls selling out on the second day.” Gaikwad further elaborated saying, “Our Foundation aims to help senior citizens, women, and the disabled and marginalized people in society. There will be many stalls selling various items, from homemade diyas to Maharashtrian faral, South Indian faral and snacks, other homemade items, soaps, agarbattis, soaps, bangles, earrings, necklaces, and other accessories. We also have a stall where disabled children are selling the items they have made.”