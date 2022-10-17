MP: Women entrepreneur fair organised in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A women entrepreneur fair was organised at Maheshwari Vidyalaya here by Taruni Mahila Mandal of Maheshwari Samaj of Mhow after 2 years.

Various kinds of shops were set up at this fair and women from as far as Mumbai participated in the fair along with women from Ujjain, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur and Mhow.

Items ranging from bedsheets to jewellery, leather purses, saris to papads were on display and for sale. Pushpa Biyani, Shakuntala Dholi, Kanta Sodani and Padma Sodani and other women of Maheshwari Saloni Mandal made huge efforts to make the fair a success.

RSS takes out path sanchalans

RSS volunteers took out path sanchalans from Harsola and Azad Maidan on Sunday. A large number of volunteers in the uniform of the Sangh participated in the sanchalan. Intellectual talk were also held before the path sanchalan. Sangh's co-district person Bhikam Singh Bhadauria spoke at Azad Maidan while Hemraj Kelotra spoke at Harsola. The sanchalan of Mhow went from Azad Maidan to Yadav Mohalla via Shyam Vilas, Gokulganj, MG Road, Sanghi Street, Hari Phatak and ended at the primary ground. Harsola's sanchalan moved throughout the village. At both places, people welcome the volunteers by showering flowers on them.

Candle march taken out to demand hanging of Rupesh Birla's killers

A candle march was taken out in Pithampur to pay homage to Rupesh Birla who was found to have been murdered and buried under the concrete floor of a house located in Pithampur some days ago.

Hundreds of people participated in the candle march including civic president representative Sanjay Vaishnav, BJP leader Pintu Jaiswal and Subhash Jaiswal.