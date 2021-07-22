Navi Mumbai: Dungi village near proposed international airport flooded again, villagers demand rehabilitation

The Dungi village near the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) was flooded during heavy rainfall last week. Almost every nook and corner of the village witnessed water-logging and even 10 water pumps set up to flush out water was insufficient as rainfall intensity was reported to be high.

Villagers claimed that the diversion of Ulwe river for the proposed airport caused the flooding in couple of villages near the proposed airport and thus they demand a full-fledged rehabilitation.