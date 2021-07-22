Navi Mumbai: Vegetable prices rise by 10% at Vashi's APMC due to heavy rains

Last week's incessant rainfall has pushed the wholesale price of green vegetables at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi. Most of the vegetables have seen around a 10 percent rise in prices.
For the last week, there has been incessant rainfall in many parts of the state and the supply of vegetables has been impacted. Even the spoilage of the vegetable has increased during transportation, loading, and unloading. According to traders, there has also been a drop in the turn out of buyers and this has also impacted the overall cost of buying vegetables which finally ended in a price rise to a certain percent to recover the cost.
Tomato which was available around Rs 20 per kg in the retail market is not available between Rs 30 and Rs 40 per kg. Similarly, cauliflower and brinjal have seen a rise of around 10 to 20 percent. Brinjal is now available at Rs 60 per kg while it was sold at Rs 40 per kg. Even Okra is available at Rs 60 per kg.
As per the market administration, a total of 502 trucks laden with vegetables arrived in the wholesale market on Friday. The supply was around 10 % below than average supply.
According to traders, on weekend, very few retailers turned out at the market owing to heavy rainfall. “Many retailers did not come to market with speculation of less arrival due to heavy rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra,” said a vegetable trader at APMC Vashi.
However, traders say that the trend will change soon after the weather improves, “The price will stabilize soon after the weather improves,” said another trader.
