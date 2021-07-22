Navi Mumbai: Vegetable prices rise by 10% at Vashi's APMC due to heavy rains

Last week's incessant rainfall has pushed the wholesale price of green vegetables at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi. Most of the vegetables have seen around a 10 percent rise in prices.

For the last week, there has been incessant rainfall in many parts of the state and the supply of vegetables has been impacted. Even the spoilage of the vegetable has increased during transportation, loading, and unloading. According to traders, there has also been a drop in the turn out of buyers and this has also impacted the overall cost of buying vegetables which finally ended in a price rise to a certain percent to recover the cost.