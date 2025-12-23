Navi Mumbai News: Don Bosco Academy Hosts FUNTOOSH Mega Mela 2025 For Autistic And Special Children In Nerul

Children and parents participate in inclusive games and activities during the FUNTOOSH Mega Mela 2025 at Don Bosco Academy, Nerul | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 23: Don Bosco Academy, Nerul, turned into a vibrant hub of joy, inclusion and community spirit on Sunday as it hosted FUNTOOSH Mega Mela 2025, a first-of-its-kind initiative dedicated to autistic and special children and their families.

Collaboration With Wading Through Life And Don Bosco Prafulta Centre

Organised on December 21 in collaboration with Wading Through Life (WTL) and the Don Bosco Prafulta Centre for Psychological Wellness, the event brought together children, parents, educators, therapists and volunteers, creating a safe and celebratory space for neurodivergent children to participate freely.

Children and parents participate in inclusive games and activities during the FUNTOOSH Mega Mela 2025 at Don Bosco Academy, Nerul | File Photo

Event Inaugurated With Message Of Empathy And Responsibility

The mela was inaugurated with the ceremonial release of balloons by Wenonah Castellino, Founder-Director of Wading Through Life and FUNTOOSH. Addressing the gathering, Rev. Fr Barnabe D’Souza, Director of Don Bosco Academy, emphasised the importance of empathy, inclusion and collective responsibility towards children with special needs.

Rotary Club Supports Participation Of Underprivileged Children

Members of the Rotary Club of Smart City Navi Mumbai, led by Chief Guest Sirjit (DGND), along with Nazia Momin, President, and Milan Chandak, were present on the occasion. The Rotary Club sponsored the participation of several underprivileged children, reinforcing the event’s inclusive vision.

Educators And Wellness Experts Join The Initiative

Other dignitaries included Rev. Fr Shekar Mariadas, Vice Principal of Don Bosco School, Nerul; Dr Ramani Kumar, Coordinator of the Don Bosco Prafulta Centre for Psychological Wellness; and Raajesh Ohri, Chief Operating Officer of Don Bosco Academy.

Role Models Inspire Confidence And Ability

The event also featured inspiring role models such as Aditi, a young neurodivergent entrepreneur, and Ishita Kaushik, a nationally recognised dancer with Down syndrome, whose journeys highlighted the power of confidence, ability and opportunity.

Games, Creative Zones And Adaptive Activities Draw Large Participation

More than 2,000 children and parents participated in inclusive game stalls, creative activity zones, adaptive sports and therapy interactions designed to support sensory needs, motor skills and emotional expression. Popular activities included ring toss, bowling, treasure hunts, bubble stations and colour-sorting games, drawing enthusiastic participation from children.

Cultural Performances Focus On Participation And Joy

The cultural programme added to the festive atmosphere, with performances ranging from Bharatanatyam and mime acts to ramp walks featuring parents and children, flash mobs, magic shows and Christmas carols with Santa Claus. The focus remained on participation and joy rather than competition.

Free Counselling And Therapy Sessions Offered To Families

Dedicated counselling and therapy zones provided free psychological guidance, assessments and parent workshops, allowing families to interact directly with psychologists, special educators and therapists. Many parents described the initiative as empowering and reassuring.

Also Watch:

Organisers Envision Long-Term Inclusive Movement

Organisers said FUNTOOSH Mega Mela was not just an event but the beginning of a sustained movement to create inclusive, supportive spaces for neurodivergent children and their families.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/