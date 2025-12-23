 Green Yatra, Maharashtra Climate Action Cell Partner For Statewide Green Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGreen Yatra, Maharashtra Climate Action Cell Partner For Statewide Green Drive

Green Yatra, Maharashtra Climate Action Cell Partner For Statewide Green Drive

An MoU signed between MahaSCAC and Green Yatra will enable joint planning and implementation of key green initiatives, including ecological restoration of landfill sites, dumping grounds and other degraded land parcels, largely through corporate social responsibility (CSR) support.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Green Yatra, Maharashtra Climate Action Cell Partner For Statewide Green Drive | Representative image

Environmental NGO Green Yatra Trust has entered into a partnership with the Maharashtra State Climate Action Cell (SCAC) under the state government’s Majhi Vasundhara initiative to expand large-scale environmental conservation efforts across Maharashtra.

An MoU signed between MahaSCAC and Green Yatra will enable joint planning and implementation of key green initiatives, including ecological restoration of landfill sites, dumping grounds and other degraded land parcels, largely through corporate social responsibility (CSR) support. The collaboration will also focus on developing project sites and setting up nurseries for sapling propagation and maintenance.

As part of the partnership, the two organisations will work on capacity building and training programmes for local communities and government officials to promote sustainable green-space management. The MoU is also stated to support for policy development, vendor selection and adoption of innovative solutions such as tree tagging and digital tracking systems to improve monitoring and long-term survival of plantations.

Read Also
Flying From Navi Mumbai Airport Soon Comes With Free Wi Fi & Real-Time Updates | Details Inside
article-image

Green Yatra Trust, which has so far planted millions of native trees and developed over 70 Miyawaki urban forests across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), said the partnership would allow it to extend its work to more cities and regions across Maharashtra.

FPJ Shorts
'We're The Biggest Fugitives Of India': Lalit Modi At Vijay Mallya's Birthday Party In London - VIDEO
'We're The Biggest Fugitives Of India': Lalit Modi At Vijay Mallya's Birthday Party In London - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai News: Don Bosco Academy Hosts FUNTOOSH Mega Mela 2025 For Autistic And Special Children In Nerul
Navi Mumbai News: Don Bosco Academy Hosts FUNTOOSH Mega Mela 2025 For Autistic And Special Children In Nerul
Mumbai Cyclists' Group Felicitated For Participating In 16-day National Tour
Mumbai Cyclists' Group Felicitated For Participating In 16-day National Tour
Centre Clears NIA Chief Sadanand Date’s Repatriation To Maharashtra; Path Clear For Appointment As State DGP From January 2026
Centre Clears NIA Chief Sadanand Date’s Repatriation To Maharashtra; Path Clear For Appointment As State DGP From January 2026

Officials said the collaboration aims to strengthen the state’s efforts towards climate resilience, urban greening and ecological restoration, aligning with Maharashtra’s broader environmental and climate action goals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Green Yatra, Maharashtra Climate Action Cell Partner For Statewide Green Drive

Green Yatra, Maharashtra Climate Action Cell Partner For Statewide Green Drive

Navi Mumbai News: Don Bosco Academy Hosts FUNTOOSH Mega Mela 2025 For Autistic And Special Children...

Navi Mumbai News: Don Bosco Academy Hosts FUNTOOSH Mega Mela 2025 For Autistic And Special Children...

Mumbai Cyclists' Group Felicitated For Participating In 16-day National Tour

Mumbai Cyclists' Group Felicitated For Participating In 16-day National Tour

Centre Clears NIA Chief Sadanand Date’s Repatriation To Maharashtra; Path Clear For Appointment As...

Centre Clears NIA Chief Sadanand Date’s Repatriation To Maharashtra; Path Clear For Appointment As...

BMC Polls 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Stands Firm On Nawab Malik’s Appointment As Mumbai Election...

BMC Polls 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Stands Firm On Nawab Malik’s Appointment As Mumbai Election...