Green Yatra, Maharashtra Climate Action Cell Partner For Statewide Green Drive | Representative image

Environmental NGO Green Yatra Trust has entered into a partnership with the Maharashtra State Climate Action Cell (SCAC) under the state government’s Majhi Vasundhara initiative to expand large-scale environmental conservation efforts across Maharashtra.

An MoU signed between MahaSCAC and Green Yatra will enable joint planning and implementation of key green initiatives, including ecological restoration of landfill sites, dumping grounds and other degraded land parcels, largely through corporate social responsibility (CSR) support. The collaboration will also focus on developing project sites and setting up nurseries for sapling propagation and maintenance.

As part of the partnership, the two organisations will work on capacity building and training programmes for local communities and government officials to promote sustainable green-space management. The MoU is also stated to support for policy development, vendor selection and adoption of innovative solutions such as tree tagging and digital tracking systems to improve monitoring and long-term survival of plantations.

Green Yatra Trust, which has so far planted millions of native trees and developed over 70 Miyawaki urban forests across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), said the partnership would allow it to extend its work to more cities and regions across Maharashtra.

Officials said the collaboration aims to strengthen the state’s efforts towards climate resilience, urban greening and ecological restoration, aligning with Maharashtra’s broader environmental and climate action goals.

