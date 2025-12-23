Bhiwandi News: Media Monitoring Cell Set Up At BNCMC Headquarters Ahead Of Civic Elections

Bhiwandi: In a bid to ensure fair campaigning and prevent any misuse of media during the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections, the civic administration has established a dedicated Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) in accordance with directives issued by the State Election Commission.

The committee has been constituted under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner and Chief Election Officer Anmol Sagar. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate, Deputy Commissioner (Election) Vikram Darade and Election Returning Officers are members of the committee, while BNCMC Public Relations Officer Shrikant Pardeshi has been appointed as the Member Secretary.

A Media Monitoring Cell has been set up on the second floor of the civic headquarters, where additional officers and staff will continuously monitor news content published and broadcast across audio-visual platforms. The responsibility of monitoring paid news has been entrusted to Additional Municipal Commissioner Vitthal Dake, who is also heading the Model Code of Conduct enforcement team.

Election officials stated that the committee will function throughout the election period and will be responsible for pre-certification of political advertisements proposed to be aired or published by political parties and candidates on electronic media platforms. The committee will also coordinate with media organisations and disseminate official information related to the elections.

Pre-Certification of Advertisements Mandatory

The civic administration has made it clear that any political party or candidate intending to publish or broadcast advertisements through electronic media must obtain prior certification from the committee. This includes advertisements on television channels, satellite and cable networks, YouTube channels, radio stations including All India Radio and private FM channels, cinema halls, public audio-visual display systems, e-newspapers, bulk SMS and voice messages, social media platforms, websites and other digital or electronic mediums.

Officials warned that advertisements broadcast or published without prior certification will be treated as violations of election norms and will not be permitted under any circumstances.

The establishment of the Media Monitoring Cell is aimed at maintaining transparency, ensuring compliance with the Model Code of Conduct and preventing the spread of paid news, misinformation or unauthorized political publicity during the civic election process.

