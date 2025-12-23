Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: BNCMC Says All Preparations Complete To Ensure Free, Fair And Peaceful Elections

BNCMC Commissioner Anmol Sagar addresses the media on preparedness for the upcoming Bhiwandi civic elections | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 23: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) administration has completed all necessary preparations to conduct the upcoming civic elections in a free, fair, fearless and peaceful atmosphere, Municipal Commissioner and Chief Election Officer Anmol Sagar said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Senior Officials Present At Election Briefing

Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate, Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Nayana Sasane, Deputy Commissioners Vikram Darade and Balkrishna Kshirsagar, along with Election Returning Officers, were present at the briefing.

Seven Election Returning Officers Appointed Ward-Wise

The civic chief informed that seven Election Returning Officers (EROs) have been appointed and specific wards have been allotted to each officer to ensure smooth election management across the city.

Ward-wise Allocation of Election Returning Officers

ERO 1: Shashikant Gaikwad

Office: Millat Nagar, Farhan Hall

Wards: 3, 4, 10

ERO 2: Harshalata Gedam

Office: Bhadwad Sampada Naik Hall, Ground Floor

Wards: 9, 11, 12

ERO 3: Swaroop Kankal

Office: Bhadwad Sampada Naik Hall, First Floor

Wards: 13, 14, 15, 16

ERO 4: Govind Khamkar

Office: Kamatghar, Varhal Devi Mata Multi-purpose Hall, Ground Floor

Wards: 17, 21, 22, 23

ERO 5: Ijaz Ahmed

Office: Dhobi Talav, Alhaj Shah Mohammad Hall, Ground Floor

Wards: 18, 19, 20

ERO 6: Amit Sanap

Office: Kombadpada, Late Rajaiyya Gajangi Multi-purpose Hall, Ground Floor

Wards: 1, 6, 7

ERO 7: Mahesh Harishchande

Office: Kombadpada, Late Rajaiyya Gajangi Multi-purpose Hall, Ground Floor

Wards: 2, 5, 8

Voter and Polling Infrastructure Details

According to election officials, the BNCMC area has a total of 6,69,033 voters, including 3,80,623 male voters, 2,88,097 female voters, and 313 voters from other categories.

Polling Infrastructure And Manpower In Place

To facilitate voting, 750 polling booths will be set up across the city. The election machinery includes 820 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 1,640 ballot units. A total of 4,590 officials and staff have been deployed to perform polling duties.

Model Code Of Conduct Enforcement Measures

The responsibility of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been assigned to Additional Commissioner Vitthal Dake. Six MCC enforcement squads—five ward-level and one central team—have been deployed, along with video viewing teams, static surveillance teams, video surveillance units and voter awareness teams.

Pink Booths And Model Polling Stations Planned

Commissioner Anmol Sagar further stated that each Election Returning Officer’s jurisdiction will have one women-managed ‘Pink Polling Booth’ and one model polling station to encourage inclusive and voter-friendly participation.

Also Watch:

Police Preparedness For Law And Order

On law and order preparedness, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate said that the police department is fully prepared to ensure security during the election period. The identification of sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations is underway, and detailed information will be shared after the completion of coordination meetings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/