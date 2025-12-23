Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: BNCMC Says All Preparations Complete To Ensure Free, Fair And Peaceful Elections

Bhiwandi, Dec 23: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) administration has completed all necessary preparations to conduct the upcoming civic elections in a free, fair, fearless and peaceful atmosphere, Municipal Commissioner and Chief Election Officer Anmol Sagar said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Senior Officials Present At Election Briefing
Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate, Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Nayana Sasane, Deputy Commissioners Vikram Darade and Balkrishna Kshirsagar, along with Election Returning Officers, were present at the briefing.
Seven Election Returning Officers Appointed Ward-Wise
The civic chief informed that seven Election Returning Officers (EROs) have been appointed and specific wards have been allotted to each officer to ensure smooth election management across the city.
Ward-wise Allocation of Election Returning Officers
ERO 1: Shashikant Gaikwad
Office: Millat Nagar, Farhan Hall
Wards: 3, 4, 10
ERO 2: Harshalata Gedam
Office: Bhadwad Sampada Naik Hall, Ground Floor
Wards: 9, 11, 12
ERO 3: Swaroop Kankal
Office: Bhadwad Sampada Naik Hall, First Floor
Wards: 13, 14, 15, 16
ERO 4: Govind Khamkar
Office: Kamatghar, Varhal Devi Mata Multi-purpose Hall, Ground Floor
Wards: 17, 21, 22, 23
ERO 5: Ijaz Ahmed
Office: Dhobi Talav, Alhaj Shah Mohammad Hall, Ground Floor
Wards: 18, 19, 20
ERO 6: Amit Sanap
Office: Kombadpada, Late Rajaiyya Gajangi Multi-purpose Hall, Ground Floor
Wards: 1, 6, 7
ERO 7: Mahesh Harishchande
Office: Kombadpada, Late Rajaiyya Gajangi Multi-purpose Hall, Ground Floor
Wards: 2, 5, 8
Voter and Polling Infrastructure Details
According to election officials, the BNCMC area has a total of 6,69,033 voters, including 3,80,623 male voters, 2,88,097 female voters, and 313 voters from other categories.
Polling Infrastructure And Manpower In Place
To facilitate voting, 750 polling booths will be set up across the city. The election machinery includes 820 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 1,640 ballot units. A total of 4,590 officials and staff have been deployed to perform polling duties.
Model Code Of Conduct Enforcement Measures
The responsibility of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been assigned to Additional Commissioner Vitthal Dake. Six MCC enforcement squads—five ward-level and one central team—have been deployed, along with video viewing teams, static surveillance teams, video surveillance units and voter awareness teams.
Pink Booths And Model Polling Stations Planned
Commissioner Anmol Sagar further stated that each Election Returning Officer’s jurisdiction will have one women-managed ‘Pink Polling Booth’ and one model polling station to encourage inclusive and voter-friendly participation.
Police Preparedness For Law And Order
On law and order preparedness, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate said that the police department is fully prepared to ensure security during the election period. The identification of sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations is underway, and detailed information will be shared after the completion of coordination meetings.
