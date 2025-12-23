Bhiwandi Civic Polls: ‘No Illegal Construction’ NOC Becomes Major Hurdle For BNCMC Election Candidates | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 22: With the civic election process gaining momentum in Bhiwandi, aspirants intending to contest the forthcoming Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections are facing a tough task in completing mandatory documentation for filing their nomination papers.

Among the required documents, obtaining a “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) certifying the absence of unauthorised construction has emerged as a major challenge for candidates.

Multiple NOCs Required Under Election Norms

As per election norms, candidates are required to submit multiple NOCs along with their nomination forms — including clearance of property tax dues, a declaration of not being a contractor with the civic body, and, crucially, a certificate stating that neither the candidate nor their property is involved in any unauthorised construction. The rush to secure these certificates has led to hectic activity at various municipal offices.

Unauthorised Structures Widespread Across Wards

While the requirement of a “No Illegal Construction” NOC may appear straightforward on paper, ground realities present a different picture. All 23 civic wards of Bhiwandi reportedly have a significant number of unauthorised structures.

According to official municipal records, as many as 291 illegal constructions have been identified within city limits, though sources suggest that the actual number could be much higher.

Civic Body Faces Criticism Over Past Inaction

The civic administration has long faced criticism for its failure to effectively curb illegal constructions in the city. Allegations persist that a majority of such constructions were carried out with the alleged connivance of elected representatives and responsible municipal officials.

Ironically, the same machinery is now tasked with certifying candidates as having no connection with unauthorised constructions.

Officials Insist On Strict Enforcement

Municipal officials, however, maintain that the process will be strictly enforced. They have categorically stated that no NOC will be issued under any circumstances to individuals found involved in unauthorised construction.

Safety Concerns Add To Election Complexity

The issue assumes greater significance in a city already grappling with problems such as dangerous buildings, encroachments and illegal structures, which pose serious safety risks to residents. In this backdrop, candidates are finding it increasingly difficult to fulfil the NOC requirement while filing their nominations.

Activist Flags Unprecedented Documentation Burden

Local political activist Gulam Husain pointed out that this election has witnessed an unprecedented demand for documentation. “So many certificates have been made mandatory for contesting elections this time that candidates are forced to run from one office to another,” he said.

Civic Administration Confirms Action Against Illegal Structures

Providing official data, City Development Officer Sameer Javre confirmed that 291 unauthorised constructions have been formally recorded. He further stated that Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar has already issued clear instructions to the administration to take firm action against illegal constructions and dangerous buildings across the city. Accordingly, regular demolition and enforcement drives are being carried out by the civic body, he added.

Scrutiny Expected As Nomination Deadline Nears

As nomination dates draw closer, the effectiveness and impartiality of the NOC issuance process are expected to remain under close public and political scrutiny, especially in a city where unauthorised development has long been a contentious issue.

