Mumbai Cyclists' Group Felicitated For Participating In 16-day National Tour

Mumbai: Nine cyclists from Mumbai, including a 69-year-old lady and a 19-year-old youth, completed a monumental, 16-day cycling expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari last month to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Many of the Mumbai cyclists were members of Pedal Warriors, a local community formed in 2022 with over 400 members. The group was felicitated in Dadar last week for the feat.

The tour saw over 100 cyclists aged 18 to 69 begin their arduous journey in Srinagar on November 1, 2025, culminating in Kanyakumari on November 16, 2025. The diverse group, representing 20 Indian states, faced extreme temperature variations, from the biting cold in the north to blistering heat further south, finding relief only through much-needed rains on their final day. A notable detour from the standard K2K route included a visit to the Statue of Unity at Kevadia, Gujarat, a monument to Patel and and the world's tallest statue, adding a patriotic highlight to their physical challenge, said Dr Vishwanathan Iyer, a neurosurgeon and the former bicycle mayor of Mumbai.

The cycling event, organised by the government of India, was managed by Dear2gear, a prominent North Indian event organiser. The Mumbai contingent highlighted the spectrum of participants; while one elite rider maintained an impressive average speed of 31km/hr over the 4000+ km journey, clocking speeds of 30-35km/hr regularly, others rode at a more leisurely pace. Upon reaching Kanyakumari, all riders shared a profound sense of accomplishment, having overcome a journey that tested them rigorously both physically and mentally.

Pedal Warriors promotes cycling through regular weekend rides and encourages its use as a viable mode of daily transportation, not merely a sport.

