Navi Mumbai: District Youth Parliament held in New Panvel

The District Youth Parliament was organised by UNICEF, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Raigad, Pillai’s College of Arts, Commerce and Science and Infinity Foundation on April 7 at Pillai’s College Auditorium in New Panvel.

A total of 290 students participated in the event. Tanaji Patil, State Head Communication and Media UNICEF Maharashtra and Nishant Rautella DYO, NYKS Raigad guided students with their views on the occasion.

Results of elocution competition were also announced on the occasion.

Sujal Joshi from Mahatma Education Society Jr. College secured the first position while Edros Shezad of CKT College secured the second position. The third place went to Ankita Jhaveri of Pillai’s College.

The theme of the event was Climate Change. A number of activities were held on climate change and the top 15 winners were felicitated with medals. A number of dignitaries were present during the event.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 10:04 AM IST