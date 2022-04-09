Navi Mumbai: Two-day free cervical cancer preventive free vaccination program starts in Panvel

Panvel: A two-days free cervical cancer prevention vaccination camp started at Changu Kana Thakur College (CKT) at Khanda Colony in Panvel on April 8. Those who had taken the first dose in October 2021 are also being given the second dose.

HPV tests are needed to diagnose cervical cancer, which is expensive and is often ignored by women. A single test in the market costs around Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000. According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is caused by the HPV virus. It is the fourth most common cancer in women. Cervical cancer is a major problem in women worldwide.

Cervical cancer is the only cancer that has a preventive vaccine available. HPV vaccination was first introduced in England in 2008. There has been a 90 percent reduction in cervical cancer patients after vaccination.

The incidence of cervical cancer among girls in the age group of 14 to 16 years has decreased by 62% and in the age group of 16-18 years it has decreased by about 34%. Therefore, the effectiveness of this vaccine has become clear.

About three lakh women worldwide are dying of cervical cancer, according to global statistics. The death rate of women from cervical cancer in India is significant. The HPV virus is responsible for all types of cervical cancer.

Lack of immunity, excessive use of tobacco or smoking, unbalanced diet, consumption of meat, alcohol, sexually transmitted infections, mental stress, obesity and other lifestyle related factors also contribute to the severity of these cancers, say experts.

In order to eradicate cervical cancer, in October 2021, Ramsheth Thakur Social Welfare Organisation in association with Cancer Patients Aid Association, the first dose of cervical cancer prevention vaccination was given to around 1000 women free of cost. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharti Pawar was present during the first dose vaccination camp.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 09:32 AM IST