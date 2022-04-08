Two-day free cervical cancer preventive vaccination camp to be organised in Panvel

A free cervical cancer prevention vaccination camp will be organised at Changu Kana Thakur College (CKT) at Khanda Colony of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha in Khanda Colony in Panvel on April 8 and 9. Those who had taken the first dose in October 2021 will be given the second dose.

HPV tests are needed to diagnose cervical cancer, which is expensive and is often ignored by women. A single test in the market costs around Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000. According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is caused by the HPV virus. It is the fourth most common cancer in women. Cervical cancer is a major problem in women worldwide.

In order to eradicate cervical cancer, in October 2021, Ramsheth Thakur Social Welfare Organisation in association with the Cancer Patients Aid Association, the first dose of cervical cancer prevention vaccination was given to around 1000 women free of cost.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharti Pawar was present during the first dose vaccination camp.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:18 AM IST