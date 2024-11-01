Navi Mumbai: Delivery Boy On Two-Wheeler Dies In High-Speed Collision With Pickup Van In Ghansoli; Residents Demand Action On Unauthorised Parking

Representative Photo

A major Collision between a pickup van and a two wheeler of a delivery boy led to a fatal accident at Ghansoli on Wednesday with the delivery boy losing his life.

The incident occured before the Ghansoli Durgah in sector 2 of the node.

The deceased identified as Faizan Irshad Qureshi (30) had left his residence at Koparkhairane and was heading towards Ghansoli station. He was riding a scooty with number MH 43 BV 2630.

At the same time the accused identified as Mohammad Shamim Mohammad Istaj Ansari (27), came from Ghansoli railway station driving his pick up van - MH 43 BP 8517.

The deceased had arrived at the Kokan fusion hotel when the pick up van came at full speed from the opposite direction and rammed his vehicle on the two wheeler.

The rider suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to hospital however succumbed at the time of admission," said a police investigating the matter.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita section (BNS) 106 (1), 281, alongwith Motor Vehicle Act 184.with the Koparkhairane police.

Residents meanwhile sought for stringent action against wrong parking done on both sides of the road which leads to repeated accidents on the stretch. Residents pointed out that due to the unauthorised parking there is major traffic congestion taking place and vehicles to avoid getting trapped in the traffic often speed in the stretch.

" The T junction to Ghansoli station is filled with unauthorised parking by private vehicles. There is hardly any space left for vehicles to pass especially during the peak hours and as a result motorists get impatient and end up speeding and causing accidents," said a resident.