Maharashtra Elections 2024: 21 Police Officers Transferred From Navi Mumbai Amid Major Reshuffle Statewide

In the backdrop of the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections 2024, the Indian Election Commission has issued guidelines and directives, leading to transfers of a total of 263 police inspectors deemed eligible for transfer from four police commissionerates: Mumbai City, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, and Vasai-Virar. Among these, 21 police inspectors from Navi Mumbai have been transferred to Mumbai City, and one inspector has been transferred to the police training center in Akola. Similarly, 22 police inspectors from Mumbai City have been transferred to the Navi Mumbai police force. The transferred inspectors have been instructed to promptly report to their new postings and assume their duties.

As the assembly elections in the state approach, the Director General of Police of the state, in accordance with the guidelines and directives from the Election Commission, has facilitated these transfers. Specifically, from the Navi Mumbai police force, the following 21 inspectors have been transferred to Mumbai City: Shrikant Dhane, Ajay Kamble, Avinash Kaldate, Tanaji Bhagat, Pramod Toradmala, Sudhakar Dhane, Manik Nalawade, Ramesh Jadhav, Anil Patil, Sunil Kadam, Giridhar Gore, Chandrakant Landge, Anjum Bagwan, Devendra Pol, Vaishali Galande, Sanjay Nale, Mahesh Patil, Sanjay Joshi, Sanjay Chavan, Jagdish Shelkar, and Sunil Shinde. Additionally, Prakash Sapkale has been transferred to the Akola police training center.

As a result of these transfers from Navi Mumbai, vacancies were created in the Navi Mumbai police force, which were filled by transferring 22 inspectors from Mumbai City. These include Manohar Pagar, Sanjay Pardeshi, Abhijit Abhang, Satish Chabukswar, Sagar Nikam, Pankaj Ghadge, Shyam Bansode, Mohini Lokhande, Shivaji Bhandwalkar, Sharad Jadhav, Mahesh Mandve, Narendra Dambale, Sachin Pardeshi, Shital Patil, Sanjay Lad, Anand Kamble, Kalpana Jadhav-Battase, Jahagir Mulani, Ayaz Patel, Shakeer Patel, Sandeep Vedpathak, and Ganesh Jadhav.