 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 21 Police Officers Transferred From Navi Mumbai Amid Major Reshuffle Statewide
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: 21 Police Officers Transferred From Navi Mumbai Amid Major Reshuffle Statewide

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 21 Police Officers Transferred From Navi Mumbai Amid Major Reshuffle Statewide

As a result of these transfers from Navi Mumbai, vacancies were created in the Navi Mumbai police force, which were filled by transferring 22 inspectors from Mumbai City.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 02:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In the backdrop of the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections 2024, the Indian Election Commission has issued guidelines and directives, leading to transfers of a total of 263 police inspectors deemed eligible for transfer from four police commissionerates: Mumbai City, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, and Vasai-Virar. Among these, 21 police inspectors from Navi Mumbai have been transferred to Mumbai City, and one inspector has been transferred to the police training center in Akola. Similarly, 22 police inspectors from Mumbai City have been transferred to the Navi Mumbai police force. The transferred inspectors have been instructed to promptly report to their new postings and assume their duties.

As the assembly elections in the state approach, the Director General of Police of the state, in accordance with the guidelines and directives from the Election Commission, has facilitated these transfers. Specifically, from the Navi Mumbai police force, the following 21 inspectors have been transferred to Mumbai City: Shrikant Dhane, Ajay Kamble, Avinash Kaldate, Tanaji Bhagat, Pramod Toradmala, Sudhakar Dhane, Manik Nalawade, Ramesh Jadhav, Anil Patil, Sunil Kadam, Giridhar Gore, Chandrakant Landge, Anjum Bagwan, Devendra Pol, Vaishali Galande, Sanjay Nale, Mahesh Patil, Sanjay Joshi, Sanjay Chavan, Jagdish Shelkar, and Sunil Shinde. Additionally, Prakash Sapkale has been transferred to the Akola police training center.

Read Also
Call Spoofing, Sim Swap And Housing Lottery Scams: Maharashtra Cyber Police Issues Alert Cautioning...
article-image

As a result of these transfers from Navi Mumbai, vacancies were created in the Navi Mumbai police force, which were filled by transferring 22 inspectors from Mumbai City. These include Manohar Pagar, Sanjay Pardeshi, Abhijit Abhang, Satish Chabukswar, Sagar Nikam, Pankaj Ghadge, Shyam Bansode, Mohini Lokhande, Shivaji Bhandwalkar, Sharad Jadhav, Mahesh Mandve, Narendra Dambale, Sachin Pardeshi, Shital Patil, Sanjay Lad, Anand Kamble, Kalpana Jadhav-Battase, Jahagir Mulani, Ayaz Patel, Shakeer Patel, Sandeep Vedpathak, and Ganesh Jadhav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Ravi Raja Joins BJP, Weakens Party's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Ravi Raja Joins BJP, Weakens Party's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complaint Filed With ECI Against Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complaint Filed With ECI Against Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande For...

Mumbai: WR Services To Be Affected In November Due To Girder Installation For Road Over Bridge...

Mumbai: WR Services To Be Affected In November Due To Girder Installation For Road Over Bridge...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Ex-MLA Yusuf Abrahani Calls Off Protest Over Lack Of...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Ex-MLA Yusuf Abrahani Calls Off Protest Over Lack Of...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 21 Police Officers Transferred From Navi Mumbai Amid Major Reshuffle...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 21 Police Officers Transferred From Navi Mumbai Amid Major Reshuffle...