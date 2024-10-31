 Navi Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts After 3 Cylinder Blasts At Home-Cum-Kirana Store In Ulwe, Claiming 3 Lives, Including 2 Children; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts After 3 Cylinder Blasts At Home-Cum-Kirana Store In Ulwe, Claiming 3 Lives, Including 2 Children; Visuals Surface

Navi Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts After 3 Cylinder Blasts At Home-Cum-Kirana Store In Ulwe, Claiming 3 Lives, Including 2 Children; Visuals Surface

“We received a call at 9 pm and we reached the spot. The cause of fire could be ascertained only after investigations,” CIDCO Fire officer Vijay Rane said. According to police, there was fire as well as blast.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 02:20 AM IST
article-image
The firefighters dousing the massive fire |

Three, including two kids died while one person has received severe injuries after blast of three cylinders that were kept in a general store- Hanuman Stores-of sector 17 in Ulwe. The deceased have been identified as Manju Ghanchi (Bhati) (40) and her children Chetan (13) and Lakshmi (14). Husband of Manju, identified as Ramesh (42), has received severe burn injuries and has been shifted to MGM, Kamothe hospital.

“We received a call at 9 pm and we reached the spot. The cause of fire could be ascertained only after investigations,” CIDCO Fire officer Vijay Rane said. According to police, there was fire as well as blast.

“We are yet to ascertain if the fire happened first and then the blast took place or vice versa. The casualties have happened due to the blast. A total of three cylinders including a 14 kg cylinder and two 5 kg cylinders were in the shop that blasted,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Port) Vishal Nehul said. The police are also ascertaining if there were any petrol barrels present in the shop.

Read Also
1993 Mumbai Blast Case: Star Witness Seeks Protection From Gangster Dawood Ibrahim After NCP Leader...
article-image

“The family of four ran the general store and stayed behind the shop. Both the shop and the house were gutted in fire,” ACP Nehul said. The nearby residents who were regular at the shop said that the family used to sell petrol and gas cylinder in black. “Ulwe has no petrol pumps and hence there are many who sell Petrol in black in the node. This store was one of them. They used to sell petrol at Rs 120 per litre,” one of the residents from the area said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complaint Filed With ECI Against Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande For Alleged MCC Violations By Luring Women With Juicer Mixers; VIDEO
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complaint Filed With ECI Against Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande For Alleged MCC Violations By Luring Women With Juicer Mixers; VIDEO
Mumbai: WR Services To Be Affected In November Due To Girder Installation For Road Over Bridge Between Udvada And Vapi Stations; Check Affected Dates, Delays & Cancellations
Mumbai: WR Services To Be Affected In November Due To Girder Installation For Road Over Bridge Between Udvada And Vapi Stations; Check Affected Dates, Delays & Cancellations
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Ex-MLA Yusuf Abrahani Calls Off Protest Over Lack Of Muslim Candidates In MVA List
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Ex-MLA Yusuf Abrahani Calls Off Protest Over Lack Of Muslim Candidates In MVA List
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 21 Police Officers Transferred From Navi Mumbai Amid Major Reshuffle Statewide
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 21 Police Officers Transferred From Navi Mumbai Amid Major Reshuffle Statewide

In one of the videos of the fire, it is seen that the shop was gutted in fire when suddenly a blast happened inside. As per the video, it is suspected that shop caught fire first and then the blast happened.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complaint Filed With ECI Against Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complaint Filed With ECI Against Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande For...

Mumbai: WR Services To Be Affected In November Due To Girder Installation For Road Over Bridge...

Mumbai: WR Services To Be Affected In November Due To Girder Installation For Road Over Bridge...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Ex-MLA Yusuf Abrahani Calls Off Protest Over Lack Of...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Ex-MLA Yusuf Abrahani Calls Off Protest Over Lack Of...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 21 Police Officers Transferred From Navi Mumbai Amid Major Reshuffle...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 21 Police Officers Transferred From Navi Mumbai Amid Major Reshuffle...

Thane: Cash And Gold Worth ₹6.5 Lakh Stolen From Shiv Sena Workers During CM Eknath Shinde's...

Thane: Cash And Gold Worth ₹6.5 Lakh Stolen From Shiv Sena Workers During CM Eknath Shinde's...