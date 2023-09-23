Navi Mumbai: Decline in Trend of Immersing Ganesh Idols in Artificial Ponds

Ganesh idols immersed traditionally | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: There has been a decreasing trend of devotees opting for artificial ponds for idol immersion in Navi Mumbai. There is a sharp drop in the number of devotees immersing Ganpati idols in artificial ponds on one-and-a-half days of Ganpati on September 20.

As per the data provided by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), only 26 percent of total immersion was recorded at 141 artificial ponds. The majority of the devotees preferred the traditional venue for immersion. During the pandemic, the civic body saw an overwhelming response to artificial ponds.

On September 20, a total of 9871 idols both households and mandals, were immersed in the NMMC area, of the total 9871 idols immersion, only 2636 idols, or 26 % were immersed at 141 artificial ponds and the remaining at 22 traditional ponds. There is a drop in both household and Mandal idols immersion at artificial ponds.

According to NMMC, in 2022, around 40 percent, and in 2021, the number of idols immersed in artificial ponds was 49 percent. “There a decreasing trend and this due to the presence of Covid is almost negligible,” said an official from NMMC.

NMMC increased the number of artificial ponds

This year, the civic body increased the number of artificial ponds, expecting a good turnout. During COVID-19, in order to avoid crowds, the civic body stressed artificial ponds and there was fear among citizens of COVID-19 spread.

Similarly, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) received a lukewarm response as only 714 idols were immersed in artificial ponds. The civic body recorded 8000 idol immersions. The civic body has created 27 artificial ponds across its jurisdiction.

