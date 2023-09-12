Ganesh Utsav 2023: NMMC Creates 139 Artificial Ponds For Immersion of Ganpati Idols | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: In order to protect water bodies from pollution and avoid unnecessary traffic congestions near natural water bodies during immersion of Ganpati idols, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will create 139 artificial ponds across the city.

NMMC has been promoting eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations and taking a number of measures. Last year, a total of 27,808 idols were immersed in artificial ponds. "We expect a similar response from residents and will create 139 artificial ponds, which is five more than previous year," said a senior civic official. He added this is apart from 22 natural ponds. The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi is starting from September 19.

Articical ponds to be created at various wards

Of the 139 ponds, 19 ponds will be created in Belapur, 24 in Nerul, 16 in Vashi, 17 in Turbhe, 15 in Koparkhairane, 18 in Ghansoli, 21 in Airoli, and 9 in the Digha.

In addition, NMMC has already 22 traditional ponds that are used for idol immersion whether it is Ganeshutsav or any other festivals. Of the 22 immersion sites, 5 ponds are in Belapur, 2 in Nerul, 2 in Vashi, 3 in Turbhe, 3 in Koparkhairane, 4 in Ghansoli, 3 in Airoli, and 1 in Digha.

NMMC to use hoardings and social media for people to locate these ponds

“We will put up enough hoardings to locate these ponds. In addition, the civic body will also use social media and official websites to inform people about ponds' location,” said the official.

"In order to prevent water pollution in the lake, gabion walls was already erected in approximately 30 percent of the reservoirs of the 14 main lakes by NMMC. This concept has been appreciated at the national level," said the official.

The Solid Waste Management Department has made two separate Nirmalya Kalash for wet and dry Nirmala (offerings) at all the immersion sites and separate carats are also being arranged for the prasada fruits.

Workers creating artificial ponds | FPJ

