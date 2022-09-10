9096 idols are immersed in 156 ponds under NMMC limits

Navi Mumbai: 9096 idols immerse at the 156 ponds under NMMC |

On the final day of Ganpati or Annat Chaturdashi, 9096 idols were immersed in 134 artificial ponds and 22 natural ponds within the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) limits.

As per the data provided by the NMMC, a total of 5,279 idols were immersed at 22 natural immersion sites, of which 4,832 idols were domestic and 457 idols were from public mandals. The remaining 3,817 idols, of which 3,776 domestic and 41 public, were immersed in 134 artificial immersion ponds.

NMMC had created a total of 134 artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols during the ten-day festival. In addition, 22 natural ponds were also used by devotees to immerse idols.

The civic body had created artificial ponds in every node for the convenience of citizens and to divert the rush from the natural ponds. The artificial ponds were also used to immerse idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP).

Their gatherings were prohibited during the pandemic restrictions between 2020 and 2021. As large gatherings increase the chances of coronavirus infection, the civic body had created a large number of artificial ponds. In 2020, a total of 135 artificial ponds were created, while in 2021, a total of 155 artificial ponds were created, and they received a good response.

"This year, the government has relaxed all the restrictions while celebrating the festival." Looking at the response of temporary facilities in the last two years, NMMC has also decided to make temporary facilities in the city, and a total of 134 temporary ponds were available for the immersion of Ganesh idols," said a senior civic official.

The immersion ceremony was carried out in a well-planned manner under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.