Ganesh Utsav 2023: Mira-Bhayandar Bids Adieu To 8307 Idols On Day 2; 902 Idols Immersed In Artificial Ponds

The twin-city has shown more of its eco-friendly side, as a significant number of Lord Ganesh devotees preferred eco-friendly immersions. Although the number of artificial ponds were reduced, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) received an encouraging response to its eco-friendly preparedness as it has witnessed a significant rise in the number of immersions in the facility on the second day of the Ganesh-Utsav festival in the twin-city on Wednesday.

As per official statistics, 902 out of the 8307 idols of the loving Elephant-headed God were immersed in the two artificial ponds created by the civic administration. While 663 out of 7878 idols were immersed in artificial ponds, on a corresponding day last year, the total count of eco-friendly immersions stood at 195 and 540 in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Environmentalists and nature lovers had suggested that the MBMC should not only increase the number of artificial ponds across the various parts of the twin city but also contemplate felicitating devotees who opted for eco-friendly mud idols and inspirational themes. However, the civic administration has reduced the number of artificial ponds for eco-friendly immersions to two, apart from deciding to scrap the idea of setting up idol collection centres owing to excessive expenses.

