Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:59 PM IST

Mira Bhayandar: 6,763 Ganesha idols immersed on September 11, 547 immersed in artificial ponds

Suresh Golani
As many as 6,763 idols of the loving Elephant-headed God made their way into natural lakes, seas and artificial ponds in the twin-city on Saturday.

The Lord Ganesh idols graced households for one and a half day. With 547 immersions, the four artificial ponds created by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) received an encouraging response as devotees opted for the eco-friendly route to immerse the idols.

The civic and police administration have teamed up to ensure that no untoward incident is reported and the festivities pass off peacefully. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the threat of a possible third wave of infections, the festival is being celebrated in a low-key manner while following a covid-19 appropriate behavior.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:59 PM IST
