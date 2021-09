Practice what you preach. Well, this clearly does seem to apply to government officials. As the government claims to be focusing on the day-to-day hygiene and clean toilets, the MTNL building in Bhayandar (west) which also houses offices of the sub-registrar and sales tax leads the worst example of filthy urinals and untidy drinking water dispensing units. Apart from an unhygienic atmosphere the elevator also remains non-functional for weeks altogether, said a visitor.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 08:00 PM IST