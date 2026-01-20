Navi Mumbai Cultural, Arts & Sports Festival 2026 Begins In Belapur |

The Navi Mumbai Cultural, Arts and Sports Festival 2026, jointly organised by Shri Govardhani Public Service Institution and CIDCO, was inaugurated at the Sunil Gavaskar Ground in CBD Belapur. The festival was formally opened with a ceremonial lamp-lighting by Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, in the presence of several dignitaries.

Ten-Day Celebration

The ten-day festival, which began on Saturday, will conclude on January 27. During the inaugural programme, newly elected representatives from the Belapur area were felicitated.

Three-Decade Legacy

Shri Govardhani Public Service Institution has been organising social, educational and cultural programmes, along with various competitions, for the past 29 years. The annual festival is held under the initiative of MLA Manda Mhatre. This year’s celebrations commenced with a Haldi-Kumkum programme, drawing the participation of thousands of women from across Navi Mumbai.

Cultural Attractions

The festival features social awareness programmes, cultural photo exhibitions, a variety of food stalls, and a funfair, which has emerged as a major attraction. Visitors also get an opportunity to experience local village culture, folk arts and traditional practices.

Festival’s Objective

Addressing the gathering, MLA Manda Mhatre said the festival aims to preserve folk culture and traditions, provide a platform for emerging artists, and honour senior and veteran artistes for their contribution to the cultural landscape.

Dignitaries Present

Former Leader of the Opposition Pandharinath Patil, corporators Dr Jayaji Nath, Swati Gurkhe, Surekha Narbage and Deepak Pawar, former corporators, General Secretary Nilesh Mhatre, women representatives and office-bearers of Shri Govardhani Public Service Institution were present at the event.

