Mumbai Sees 39% Drop In Drunk Driving Cases In 2025

Mumbai: Due to sustained public awareness campaigns and strict enforcement by the Mumbai Police, the number of cases involving drunk driving in the city has seen a significant decline. In 2024, Mumbai Police registered 9,462 cases against drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol. This number dropped sharply to 5,798 cases in 2025, reflecting a reduction of nearly 39 per cent.

Alcohol-Linked Accidents Highlighted

Driving under the influence of alcohol has been identified as one of the major causes behind the rising number of road accidents and accidental deaths in Mumbai. Many young motorists, while intoxicated, drive recklessly and often become responsible for fatal accidents. Taking serious note of this issue, the traffic police, under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare, launched a special drive against drunk driving in 2024.

Record Police Action in 2024

During the year, traffic police took action against as many as 9,287 drunk drivers. In comparison, 8,791 drunk drivers were arrested in 2019. The action taken in 2024 marked the highest number of cases after 2019.

Decline Evident in 2025

The impact of this intensive enforcement became evident in 2025. Police registered 3,228 criminal cases against drunk drivers and initiated action against 2,570 drivers under local laws. As a result, the total number of drivers proceeded against for drunk driving in 2025 stood at 5,798. Continuous awareness initiatives by the police are also being cited as a key reason for this decline.

Mass Night Operation Success

In March 2025, Mumbai Police carried out an ‘All Out Operation’. During the night-time drive, police nabbed as many as 70 drunk drivers within just four hours. The swift and strict action sent shockwaves among motorists. In these cases, police not only registered offences but also initiated proceedings to suspend the driving licences of the offenders.

