Bhiwandi Post-Poll Violence: BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule’s Son, Former Mayor Vilas Patil Named; 50 Arrested

Bhiwandi: Police have arrested 50 persons in connection with the violent clashes that erupted in Bhiwandi following the recent municipal election results, in which supporters of the Konark Vikas Aghadi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came face to face. The case has political ramifications, with BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule’s son and former Bhiwandi mayor Vilas Patil among those named in police complaints, officials said.

According to police, multiple complaints have been registered at the Nizampura police station, naming hundreds of people, including Meet Choughule, son of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule, former mayor Vilas Patil, his son Mayuresh, and Mayur among others. While 50 accused have been arrested so far, both Meet Choughule and Vilas Patil are yet to be taken into custody, police clarified.

The investigation has now been handed over to the Crime Branch for a detailed probe into the incident.

Trigger After Election Defeat

The violence followed the defeat of Meet Choughule, who contested the Bhiwandi municipal elections, against a candidate backed by the Konark Vikas Aghadi, led by former mayor Vilas Patil. Soon after the results were declared, heated exchanges broke out between workers of both sides on social media, escalating political tensions on the ground.

Matters took a serious turn when stone-pelting was reported at the residence of Vilas Patil. Patil alleged that the attack was carried out by supporters of Meet Choughule. Following the incident, Konark Vikas Aghadi workers launched a protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, where BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule’s public relations office is also located. As workers from both groups gathered at the same spot, the situation spiralled out of control, leading to violent clashes, stone-pelting and physical assaults.

Police Action and Multiple FIRs

The clashes unfolded in full public view, even as police personnel were present at the scene. Videos of the violence later surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention. To disperse the mob and prevent further escalation, police resorted to a mild lathi-charge, after which the situation was brought under control. Based on complaints filed by workers from both sides, police registered four cross FIRs, while the police also lodged a separate suo motu case. One of the FIRs includes the names of Meet Choughule and Vilas Patil, officials confirmed. Of the 50 arrested, 36 are associated with the Konark Vikas Aghadi, while 14 belong to the BJP, a senior police officer said, adding that further action will be taken based on evidence, CCTV footage and witness statements.

