World Economic Forum 2026 Davos: Maharashtra Emerges As ‘Gateway Of India’ For Global Investment, ₹14.5 Lakh Crore Deals Signed On Day 1 | VIDEO

Mumbai, Jan 20: Reinforcing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s assertion that Maharashtra is the ‘Gateway of India’ for industry and investment, the state on the very first day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at Davos signed investment agreements worth a massive Rs 14.50 lakh crore. These investments are expected to generate nearly 15 lakh employment opportunities across the state.

Wide sectoral and regional spread

The investments span a wide range of sectors, including green energy, food processing, steel manufacturing, IT and IT-enabled services, data centres, electric vehicles and automobiles, shipbuilding, digital infrastructure and logistics.

Besides Mumbai, the proposed projects will be spread across regions such as Ratnagiri, Palghar, Gadchiroli and Ahilyanagar, boosting industrial growth and large-scale employment generation in these areas.

Strong response from global investors

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Industries Minister Dr Uday Samant and a high-level delegation of senior officials from various state departments, is attending the WEF meeting in Davos.

From the very first day, global companies across sectors expressed keen interest in investing in Maharashtra, leading to a strong inflow of proposals and creating a buzz of activity at the Maharashtra Pavilion.

Government assurance on implementation

Speaking during the signing and exchange of memoranda of understanding (MoUs), Fadnavis said the state government is fully committed to justifying the confidence shown by industry and investors.

“All agreements signed here will be closely monitored through a dedicated war room to ensure timely follow-up. Investors will be provided all necessary facilities in a time-bound and quality-driven manner,” he assured.

Outlook for higher investments

Expressing confidence of surpassing last year’s performance, the chief minister said the response from investors indicates that Maharashtra is likely to attract even higher investment and employment commitments this year.

He also highlighted initiatives such as circular economy models being developed through scientific solid waste management and air and water quality control in Mumbai.

Fadnavis added that Maharashtra offers limitless opportunities, with a clear development roadmap prepared by the Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council, including plans for MMR development and the creation of a third Mumbai, aimed at generating high-quality, well-paying jobs.

More MoUs expected

Over the next two days, Maharashtra is expected to sign additional MoUs with companies in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, digital infrastructure, fintech, logistics, infrastructure, shipbuilding, electric vehicles and non-conventional energy. Negotiations with several global industry representatives are already underway.

Delighted to connect with Mr. Vincent Clerk, CEO, A. P. Moller Maersk at #WEF2026 in Davos. Our conversation focused on Maersk's plans for a $2.5 Bn terminal opportunity in Maharashtra and a discussion on creating an India-EU supply chain corridor to aid the upcoming India-EU… pic.twitter.com/WBwOrOIxT0 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 20, 2026

Ease of doing business initiatives

Officials attributed the surge in investor interest to the Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell (MAITRI), established last year on the chief minister’s directions to promote ease of doing business and provide single-window support to investors.

Industry leaders engage with state

Meanwhile, Carlsberg CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen praised Maharashtra’s investor-friendly environment and progressive industrial policy, stating that the company is also exploring plans for a public listing. Chief Minister Fadnavis also held discussions with Coca-Cola Senior Vice President Michael Goltzman regarding further investment opportunities in the state.

Key MoUs signed on day one

● Maharashtra Government – Carlsberg: Rs 500 crore investment in food processing and agriculture, generating 750 jobs.

● Maharashtra Government – Yoki Green Energy Pvt Ltd: Rs 4,000 crore in renewable energy at Palghar/MMR, creating 6,000 jobs.

● Maharashtra Government – BFN Forgings*: Rs 565 crore in steel manufacturing at Palghar/MMR, with 847 jobs.

● MMRDA – Sumitomo Realty*: Investment of around $8 billion, employment for 80,000.

● MMRDA – K Raheja Group: Around $10 billion investment, generating one lakh jobs.

● MMRDA – Alta Capital/Panchshil: About $25 billion investment, with 2.5 lakh jobs.

● MMRDA – SBG Group: Around $20 billion investment in logistics, creating 4.5 lakh jobs.

● MMRDA – IISM Global: Around $8 billion investment, generating 80,000 jobs.

● MMRDA – JICA: Policy and strategy partner.

● MMRDA – Sembcorp Development Ltd, Singapore: Knowledge partner for integrated industrial parks.

● MMRDA – Technical University of Munich, Germany: Collaboration on sustainable urban mobility systems.

● Maharashtra Government – Surjagad Ispat: Rs 20,000 crore steel project in Gadchiroli, creating 8,000 jobs.

● Maharashtra Government – Lodha Developers*: Rs 1 lakh crore investment in IT and data centres, generating 1.5 lakh jobs.

Companies such as Coca-Cola, IKEA and Skoda Auto have also expressed readiness to further expand and invest in Maharashtra, officials said.

