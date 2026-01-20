Mumbai Mayor Decision Likely To Be Finalised In Delhi Amid BJP–Shinde Sena Standoff | File Photo

The decision on who will become the next mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now expected to be taken in New Delhi rather than Mumbai, amid an ongoing power tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. With negotiations over power-sharing reaching a critical stage, senior leaders from both sides have converged in the national capital for high-level talks.

Shewale Rushes to Delhi

Former MP Rahul Shewale, a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has rushed to Delhi to hold crucial discussions with the BJP leadership. Senior BJP leaders from Maharashtra and Mumbai are also in Delhi, indicating that a final formula for power-sharing in the country’s richest civic body may soon emerge.

BJP and Shinde Sena Bargain

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the recent BMC elections with 89 corporators, however, fell short of the majority mark of 114. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena, with 29 corporators, has become a key ally, giving it significant bargaining power. Sources said the Shinde faction has demanded the mayor’s post for the first two-and-a-half years along with a substantial share in powerful committees such as the Standing Committee and the BEST Committee, which control the civic body’s finances.

BJP Firm on Mayor Claim

Meanwhile, the BJP has made it clear that it will not relinquish its claim to the mayor’s post under any circumstances. According to sources, the party’s central leadership has conveyed a firm message to state leadership that both the mayor’s post and the chairmanship of the Standing Committee will remain with the BJP. The party is said to have informed its state leadership that no compromise will be made on the mayor’s position, for which the BJP has waited for several years.

Raut Criticises Delhi Talks

Adding to the political heat, UBT Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticised the developments, stating that Mumbai’s mayor would now be “decided in Delhi”. He alleged that Shinde and his leaders were being forced to make repeated trips to the capital and termed the situation an “insult to Maharashtra”.

BJP Sets Mayor Date

Sources in the BJP said the party has decided to install its mayor in the BMC on January 30. The BJP high command has reportedly instructed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to firmly present the party’s claim over the mayor’s post to alliance partners, while ensuring that the discussions do not lead to bitterness. At the same time, the BJP leadership has asked Fadnavis to work out a respectable arrangement for the Shinde Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in other civic posts and municipal bodies.

BJP Confident, No Compromise

Commenting on the situation, Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam said to media persons, there was no question of compromise. He maintained that the Mahayuti alliance has secured a majority. Satam added that meetings between the BJP and the Shinde Sena would take place in Delhi, primarily to discuss group-related issues. He emphasised that BJP workers do not work merely for posts but for ideology, asserting that the party remains confident about its stand on the mayor’s position.

Delhi Holds Final Decision

With intense negotiations underway in Delhi, all eyes are now on the capital, where the final decision on Mumbai’s mayor and the future power-sharing arrangement in the BMC is expected to be sealed.

