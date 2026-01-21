Western Railway Extends Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur Weekly Special Train Trips Until Further Notice

Western Railway extends the Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur weekly special train services to manage passenger rush and improve travel convenience | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 20: For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of travellers, Western Railway has extended the trips of Train No. 02133/02134 Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur Weekly Special Train.

Extension till further notice

According to Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 02133 Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur Special and Train No. 02134 Jabalpur–Bandra Terminus Special have been extended till further notice.

Also Watch:

Booking details

The booking for Train No. 02133 will open from January 22, 2026, at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/