 Western Railway Extends Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur Weekly Special Train Trips Until Further Notice
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWestern Railway Extends Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur Weekly Special Train Trips Until Further Notice

Western Railway Extends Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur Weekly Special Train Trips Until Further Notice

Western Railway has extended Train No. 02133/02134 Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur weekly special till further notice to clear additional passenger rush. Bookings for the Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur service will open from January 22, 2026, via PRS counters and the IRCTC website.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway extends the Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur weekly special train services to manage passenger rush and improve travel convenience | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 20: For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of travellers, Western Railway has extended the trips of Train No. 02133/02134 Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur Weekly Special Train.

Extension till further notice

According to Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 02133 Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur Special and Train No. 02134 Jabalpur–Bandra Terminus Special have been extended till further notice.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Extends Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur Weekly Special Train Trips Until Further Notice
Western Railway Extends Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur Weekly Special Train Trips Until Further Notice
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 80-Year-Old Retired Director Duped Of ₹4.38 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 80-Year-Old Retired Director Duped Of ₹4.38 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam; Case Registered
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 20, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 20, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 20, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 20, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Western Railway Makes Strong Statement On Fitness And Safety With 150-Member Team At Mumbai Marathon...
article-image

Booking details

The booking for Train No. 02133 will open from January 22, 2026, at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway Extends Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur Weekly Special Train Trips Until Further Notice
Western Railway Extends Bandra Terminus–Jabalpur Weekly Special Train Trips Until Further Notice
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 80-Year-Old Retired Director Duped Of ₹4.38 Crore In 'Digital Arrest'...
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 80-Year-Old Retired Director Duped Of ₹4.38 Crore In 'Digital Arrest'...
Mumbai Fraud Case: 54-Year-Old Kurla Woman Duped Of ₹45.25 Lakh In Fake Scrap Business Investment...
Mumbai Fraud Case: 54-Year-Old Kurla Woman Duped Of ₹45.25 Lakh In Fake Scrap Business Investment...
Mumbai Local Train Update: Suburban Trains Cancelled On January 21 Due To Kandivali Car Shed...
Mumbai Local Train Update: Suburban Trains Cancelled On January 21 Due To Kandivali Car Shed...
Will AIMIM’s 8 New Corporators Help Uplift The Most Underdeveloped Govandi Mankhurd?
Will AIMIM’s 8 New Corporators Help Uplift The Most Underdeveloped Govandi Mankhurd?