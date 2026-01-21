 Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening Chemist With Air Gun In Mahim
A 35-year-old man allegedly threatened a chemist with an air gun at Plus Medical in Mahim Kapda Bazaar on Tuesday. The chemist stayed calm and pushed the accused out safely. Police arrested Saurabhkumar Singh, seized the air gun, and registered a case. CCTV footage of the incident went viral.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 02:48 AM IST
article-image
Youth Fires Gun Twice In Air Outside College In UP's Saharanpur | Pixabay

Panic gripped the Mahim Kapda Bazaar (cloth market) area on Tuesday morning after a 35-year-old man allegedly threatened a chemist at gunpoint inside a medical store. The accused, identified as Saurabhkumar Singh, was swiftly arrested by the Mahim police following the incident.

Dispute Behind Confrontation

According to the police, the incident occurred at “Plus Medical” shop in the Kapda Bazaar area of Mahim. Singh allegedly had a long-standing dispute with the medical store owner, which allegedly led to the confrontation.

Masked Entry, Threat at Gunpoint

On Tuesday morning, Singh entered the shop with his face partially covered with a handkerchief. He allegedly pointed an air gun at the chemist and threatened to kill him. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras.

Chemist Escapes Unharmed

Displaying presence of mind, the chemist remained calm and managed to push Singh out of the store without any physical harm. CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

article-image

Police Register Case

Police investigations revealed that the accused acted out of personal enmity and intended to instil fear in the mind of the chemist. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered at the Mahim police station.

Accused in Custody

Singh has been taken into custody, and the air gun used in the incident has been seized, police said.

