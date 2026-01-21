Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation

The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti has taken an aggressive stance regarding the mayoral post of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC). Govardhan Deshmukh, the President of the Samiti, has issued a direct ultimatum demanding that the next Mayor of the city must be a Marathi-speaking individual.
Warning of Mass Protests
Recalling the impact of previous Maratha morchas (protests) in the city, Deshmukh stated that the citizens of Mira-Bhayander are well aware of the Samiti’s strength. He warned that any attempt to "sideline the local community" by appointing a non-local (outsider) to the mayoral post would trigger a massive protest.
“Samyukta Maharashtra 2.0” Threat
Deshmukh further cautioned that if the sentiments of the Marathi people are ignored, the city will witness an intense struggle equivalent to a "Samyukta Maharashtra 2.0" movement.
Provocative Statement Issued
"We are firm on our demand for a Marathi Mayor. If anyone tries to suppress our voice through arrogance or high-handedness, we will not hesitate to shed blood at the gates of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation. I am prepared to lose my life or face bullets for this cause," Deshmukh warned in a provocative statement.
Political Circles On Edge
The warning has created a stir in the local political circles of Mira-Bhayander as the city awaits the decision on the prestigious mayoral post.
Tense Political Atmosphere
