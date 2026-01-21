 Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMarathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation

Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation

The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti has demanded that the next Mayor of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation must be a Marathi-speaking local. Samiti president Govardhan Deshmukh warned of massive protests and a “Samyukta Maharashtra 2.0” movement if an outsider is appointed, creating political tension in the city.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:44 AM IST
article-image
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander |

The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti has taken an aggressive stance regarding the mayoral post of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC). Govardhan Deshmukh, the President of the Samiti, has issued a direct ultimatum demanding that the next Mayor of the city must be a Marathi-speaking individual.

Warning of Mass Protests
Recalling the impact of previous Maratha morchas (protests) in the city, Deshmukh stated that the citizens of Mira-Bhayander are well aware of the Samiti’s strength. He warned that any attempt to "sideline the local community" by appointing a non-local (outsider) to the mayoral post would trigger a massive protest.

“Samyukta Maharashtra 2.0” Threat
Deshmukh further cautioned that if the sentiments of the Marathi people are ignored, the city will witness an intense struggle equivalent to a "Samyukta Maharashtra 2.0" movement.

Provocative Statement Issued
"We are firm on our demand for a Marathi Mayor. If anyone tries to suppress our voice through arrogance or high-handedness, we will not hesitate to shed blood at the gates of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation. I am prepared to lose my life or face bullets for this cause," Deshmukh warned in a provocative statement.

FPJ Shorts
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation
Bombay HC Stays Selection Of 19 Maharashtra Ice Hockey Players For Khelo India Winter Games 2026
Bombay HC Stays Selection Of 19 Maharashtra Ice Hockey Players For Khelo India Winter Games 2026
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Malabar Hill Woman Duped Of ₹1.31 Lakh In Courier Scam, FIR Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Malabar Hill Woman Duped Of ₹1.31 Lakh In Courier Scam, FIR Registered
Shiv Sena Office-Bearer Attacked In Kalyan; Viral Video Triggers Law & Order Concerns
Shiv Sena Office-Bearer Attacked In Kalyan; Viral Video Triggers Law & Order Concerns

Political Circles On Edge
The warning has created a stir in the local political circles of Mira-Bhayander as the city awaits the decision on the prestigious mayoral post.

Read Also
Shinde Sena Corporators Return Home; Mahayuti Set For Group Registration Amid BMC Power Talks
article-image

Also Watch:

Tense Political Atmosphere
The warning has created a stir in the local political circles of Mira-Bhayander as the city awaits the decision on the prestigious mayoral post. The situation remains tense as political discussions and reactions to the Samiti's stance continue to unfold.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation
Bombay HC Stays Selection Of 19 Maharashtra Ice Hockey Players For Khelo India Winter Games 2026
Bombay HC Stays Selection Of 19 Maharashtra Ice Hockey Players For Khelo India Winter Games 2026
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Malabar Hill Woman Duped Of ₹1.31 Lakh In Courier Scam, FIR...
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Malabar Hill Woman Duped Of ₹1.31 Lakh In Courier Scam, FIR...
Shiv Sena Office-Bearer Attacked In Kalyan; Viral Video Triggers Law & Order Concerns
Shiv Sena Office-Bearer Attacked In Kalyan; Viral Video Triggers Law & Order Concerns
Mumbai Infra News: Bellasis Flyover Completed In Record 15 Months, Set To Open After Railway NOC
Mumbai Infra News: Bellasis Flyover Completed In Record 15 Months, Set To Open After Railway NOC