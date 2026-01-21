Bombay HC Stays Selection Of 19 Maharashtra Ice Hockey Players For Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai, Jan 20: The Bombay High Court has stayed the selection of 19 ice hockey players chosen to represent Maharashtra at the Khelo India Winter Games 2026, observing that the selection process adopted by the authorities was highly questionable and conducted in “shocking” circumstances.

Court calls for urgent intervention

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri passed urgent interim orders on January 17, noting that this was “one of those rare cases wherein we are constrained to pass urgent injunctory orders” in view of the manner in which the trials were held.

Trials held without ice rink

The petition was filed by players Himanshu Shivaji Rale and others, challenging the selection conducted by the state sports authorities. The court noted that ice hockey trials were held not on an ice rink but on rough Shahabadi stone flooring, with players using roller skates instead of ice skates.

“The most shocking factor in the selection process… is that the Ice Hockey Rink available with the Phoenix Millennium Mall, Wakad, was ignored,” the bench recorded.

The court also viewed video footage showing a participant “only rolling around on his skates on the stone floor, intermittently losing his balance… without the striker being used (the striker used for playing Ice Hockey is known as Puck). It amounts to shadow practice.”

Experienced players excluded

According to the petitioners, Maharashtra has only one ice hockey facility, located at Phoenix Millennium Mall in Pune. Despite this, the trials were conducted on January 13, 2026, at a skating venue in Nigdi. Nineteen applicants were tested on a single day, and all were selected, even though an ice hockey team fields only six players in a match.

The court noted that out of the 19 selected players, only one had prior competitive experience, while 18 had never played in any tournament. In contrast, 20 national-level players with experience in National Championships and previous Khelo India Winter Games — including two who had represented India at the Under-20 international level — were excluded.

IHAI objects to selection process

The Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI), in an email dated January 15, 2026, objected to the trials, stating: “Ice Hockey, by its very nature, requires a demonstrated proficiency in skating on ice, which cannot be adequately assessed without proper facilities.” It added that “several shortlisted athletes unfortunately do not meet the essential technical requirements of the sport.”

Selection stayed, matter to be heard in February

Taking note of these facts, the High Court issued notice to the respondents and, by way of interim relief, ordered that “the selection of the 19 players made by Respondent No. 2 shall stand stayed until further orders.” The matter will be heard next on February 18, 2026.

