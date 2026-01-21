 Mumbai Mayoral Race Heats Up As Congress Registers 24 Corporators With Konkan Commissioner
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Mayoral Race Heats Up As Congress Registers 24 Corporators With Konkan Commissioner

Mumbai Mayoral Race Heats Up As Congress Registers 24 Corporators With Konkan Commissioner

With the Mumbai mayoral contest gaining pace, the Congress became the first party to register its councillor group, with all 24 corporators completing formalities at the Konkan Commissioner’s office. Other parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT), Shinde Sena and MNS, are set to follow suit.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:50 AM IST
article-image
Congress corporators arrive at Konkan Bhavan, CBD Belapur, to formally register their councillor group ahead of the Mumbai mayoral election | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 20: As the mayoral race in Mumbai gains momentum, political parties are lining up to register their councillor groups. The Congress took the lead, with its 24 corporators elected in the recent BMC polls registering their status with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner in CBD Belapur on Tuesday.

BMC poll results and party positions

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the recent BMC elections with 89 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) with 65 seats and the Shinde Sena with 29 seats, while the Congress has been relegated to fourth place with 24 seats. As the BJP–Shinde Sena Mahayuti alliance engages in negotiations over the mayoral post, the Congress moved swiftly to stake its claim as a political bloc.

Congress appoints group leader

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Mayoral Race Heats Up As Congress Registers 24 Corporators With Konkan Commissioner
Mumbai Mayoral Race Heats Up As Congress Registers 24 Corporators With Konkan Commissioner
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation
Bombay HC Stays Selection Of 19 Maharashtra Ice Hockey Players For Khelo India Winter Games 2026
Bombay HC Stays Selection Of 19 Maharashtra Ice Hockey Players For Khelo India Winter Games 2026
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Malabar Hill Woman Duped Of ₹1.31 Lakh In Courier Scam, FIR Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Malabar Hill Woman Duped Of ₹1.31 Lakh In Courier Scam, FIR Registered

Three-term corporator Ashraf Azmi was appointed as the Congress group leader, and he, along with 23 corporators, formally registered the party’s councillor group at Kokan Bhavan on Tuesday.

Also Watch:

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Dominates Wealth List As Affidavits Reveal Mumbai’s Richest...
article-image

Other parties to register factions

Thereafter, they proceeded immediately to the BMC headquarters to complete the final formalities with the Municipal Secretary’s office. Meanwhile, all 65 councillors of Shiv Sena (UBT) are expected to visit the Konkan Commissioner’s office to formally register their faction, while the Shinde Sena is also likely to register on the same day. The MNS, with its six councillors, is scheduled to complete faction registration at Konkan Bhavan on January 22.

“The registration of councillors ensures that, even in the event of cross-voting, members remain bound by the party whip,” sources said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Mayoral Race Heats Up As Congress Registers 24 Corporators With Konkan Commissioner
Mumbai Mayoral Race Heats Up As Congress Registers 24 Corporators With Konkan Commissioner
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation
Bombay HC Stays Selection Of 19 Maharashtra Ice Hockey Players For Khelo India Winter Games 2026
Bombay HC Stays Selection Of 19 Maharashtra Ice Hockey Players For Khelo India Winter Games 2026
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Malabar Hill Woman Duped Of ₹1.31 Lakh In Courier Scam, FIR...
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 31-Year-Old Malabar Hill Woman Duped Of ₹1.31 Lakh In Courier Scam, FIR...
Shiv Sena Office-Bearer Attacked In Kalyan; Viral Video Triggers Law & Order Concerns
Shiv Sena Office-Bearer Attacked In Kalyan; Viral Video Triggers Law & Order Concerns