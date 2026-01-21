Mumbai Mayoral Race Heats Up As Congress Registers 24 Corporators With Konkan Commissioner

Congress corporators arrive at Konkan Bhavan, CBD Belapur, to formally register their councillor group ahead of the Mumbai mayoral election | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 20: As the mayoral race in Mumbai gains momentum, political parties are lining up to register their councillor groups. The Congress took the lead, with its 24 corporators elected in the recent BMC polls registering their status with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner in CBD Belapur on Tuesday.

BMC poll results and party positions

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the recent BMC elections with 89 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) with 65 seats and the Shinde Sena with 29 seats, while the Congress has been relegated to fourth place with 24 seats. As the BJP–Shinde Sena Mahayuti alliance engages in negotiations over the mayoral post, the Congress moved swiftly to stake its claim as a political bloc.

Congress appoints group leader

Three-term corporator Ashraf Azmi was appointed as the Congress group leader, and he, along with 23 corporators, formally registered the party’s councillor group at Kokan Bhavan on Tuesday.

Also Watch:

Other parties to register factions

Thereafter, they proceeded immediately to the BMC headquarters to complete the final formalities with the Municipal Secretary’s office. Meanwhile, all 65 councillors of Shiv Sena (UBT) are expected to visit the Konkan Commissioner’s office to formally register their faction, while the Shinde Sena is also likely to register on the same day. The MNS, with its six councillors, is scheduled to complete faction registration at Konkan Bhavan on January 22.

“The registration of councillors ensures that, even in the event of cross-voting, members remain bound by the party whip,” sources said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/