Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe To Open First Mumbai Outlet In Churchgate On February 9 |

Mumbai: It's official. Bengaluru's hugely iconic quick service restaurant (QSR) Rameshwaram Cafe will open its Mumbai outlet on February 9. A pooja will be performed on February 6 and the following three days there will be a soft launch during which Mumbaikars can help themselves to yummy idlis and dosas on the house.

Prime Churchgate Location

The location is in Eros building cheek-by-jowl with Nita Ambani's swank Swadesh, which sells premium handicrafts and other stuff. The restaurant will occupy all of 6,000 sq ft. The ground floor will have self-service, while the kitchen will be at the mezzanine level and the dining area will be on the first floor and the place will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight which will be a major benefit for rail commuters.

Bengaluru Success Story

Rameshwaram Cafe was opened by Raghavendra Rao, a mechanical engineer, and his chartered accountant wife, Divya, in Bengaluru in 2021 and since then the couple has not looked back. Known for the consistently high quality of its vada sambar dip, butter and podi idli, sakkara pongal, poori saagu, garlic roast dosa, akki rotti, puliyogare, bisi bele bath etc the cafe was a big hit with the IT crowd and other office-goers in the Karnataka capital.

Ambani Event Boost

The Cafe received a big boost when Mukesh Ambani roped it in to serve south Indian food to his guests at the ultra-lavish pre-wedding bash of his son Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar. Apparently Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, Rihanna and other celebs went gaga over the lemon idlis, khara bath aka upma and south Indian filter ``kaapi." This majorly strengthened the brand like nothing else.

Pune Buzz, Mumbai Hopes

Recently, the Raos opened a branch in Viman Nagar, Pune, and it has already become the talk of the town. On the opening day hundreds of Punekars waited patiently in long queues just to be able to savour the dishes. The Mumbai outlet is also expected to be welcomed with open arms by Mumbaikars given the reputation of the Cafe and its location close to Churchgate station.

Churchgate Food Gap

In fact, there is effectively no south Indian vegetarian restaurant in Churchgate area. Both Vihar, on J Tata Road, and Sanman, opposite the station, downed shutters ages ago. Samrat not far away from Eros is known more for its heavy duty Gujju thalis. So Rameshwaram Cafe will dominate the food scene in Churchgate from day one.

Also Watch:

Udipi Hoteliers React

Are Mumbai's Udipi hotel owners, who have been feeding millions of Mumbaikars for the past several decades, feeling threatened by the entry of Rameshwaram Cafe? If the reaction of noted hotelier Satish Nayak of Srikrishna Udipi Boarding, Matunga, is an indication then its a welcome development. ``Rameshwaram Cafe caters to the young crowd which is forever in a hurry. The opening of the Cafe will be welcomed with open arms by all Udipi hoteliers of Mumbai," Nayak told FPJ. So Bon Appetit!!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/