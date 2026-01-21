Mumbai Fraud Case: 54-Year-Old Kurla Woman Duped Of ₹45.25 Lakh In Fake Scrap Business Investment Scam; Case Registered

Nehru Nagar Police register a fraud case after a Kurla woman was allegedly cheated of over Rs 45 lakh through a fake scrap business investment scheme | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 20: A case of financial fraud has surfaced in Kurla, where a couple allegedly cheated a 54-year-old woman of Rs 45.25 lakh by luring her with promises of high returns from investment in a scrap business. The Nehru Nagar police have registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

How the complainant was lured

According to the FIR, the complainant, Surekha Jalindar Kamble (54), a resident of S.G. Barve Marg, Kurla (East), lives with her family. Her husband is a retired government employee.

In June 2025, she came in contact with Imambi (Amreen) Mehboob Hakim, who claimed that her husband, Javed Ali Tajuddin Ansari, was engaged in the scrap business and assured lucrative returns on investment.

Trusting her, Surekha initially invested Rs 1 lakh by visiting Hakim’s residence at R.C. Marg, Ashok Nagar, Chembur. Within 10 days, she received a return of Rs 20,000, which strengthened her confidence.

Family members drawn into investment

She later informed her daughter, Dr Amruta (34), who also began investing and initially received returns. Dr Amruta further introduced her friend, Dr Snehal Patil from Panvel, who invested Rs 2.5 lakh.

Total investment and promised repayment

Gradually, Surekha invested a total of Rs 45.25 lakh, including Rs 17.5 lakh through a bank gold loan, Rs 21.65 lakh by mortgaging gold jewellery, Rs 4 lakh from her daughter’s business income, and additional amounts paid at different times.

All payments were allegedly handed over in cash to Imambi Hakim. The accused couple allegedly promised to repay the entire amount on or before August 30, 2025.

Property transfer and alleged deception

When the couple began avoiding repayment, Surekha threatened to approach the police. In response, the accused allegedly executed registered documents transferring a 225 sq ft hutment-style ground-plus-one structure at R.C. Marg, Ashok Nagar, FCI, in Surekha’s name as compensation, assuring peaceful possession by November 30, 2025.

However, when Surekha later went to take possession of the house, she found another woman, Komal Sharma, residing there. Sharma claimed that the same property had been sold to her through a sale deed by Imambi Hakim and her husband.

Further inquiries revealed that the accused had allegedly cheated multiple people by taking money and issuing fake documents for the same property.

Police action

Realising she had been duped, Surekha lodged a complaint at the Nehru Nagar police station. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and are continuing further investigation.

